The Founders of Alphonso Inc. Restored to the Board of LG Ad Solutions with New Minority-Appointed Director

26 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Alphonso Inc. announce that three minority-appointed directors have been restored to the board of LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, as a result of a January 9, 2024 post-trial order of the Delaware Court of Chancery. The three minority-appointed directors are Ashish Chordia, Lampros Kalampoukas and Paul Falzone.

Ashish Chordia and Lampros Kalampoukas are rejoining the board after a successful legal challenge to their December 2022 removals as directors. They bring extensive experience and knowledge in the advertising technology industry, having founded Alphonso a decade ago with several other individuals. Paul Falzone, currently Managing Partner and CEO of VC firm Manifest, was an early investor in Alphonso and joins the board as a seasoned industry veteran and advisor to entrepreneurs and management teams. Paul brings an independent voice to the board.

"I am delighted to rejoin the Alphonso board and look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors in helping scale the company to even greater heights," said Chordia. "With restored representation on the board, my cofounders and I are considering our rights under Alphonso's Stockholders' Agreement to register our shares for public sale and ultimately bring Alphonso public, subject to market conditions and other factors, and look forward to discussing that possibility with the rest of the Alphonso board."

Media contact:
Abigail Anello
832.221.3855
aanello@5wpr.com

