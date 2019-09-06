The Founders of Hilton & Hyland

"The Hilton & Hyland story began 26 years ago, and our roots in the LA real estate market are even deeper," Jeff explains. "In 1993, my partner Rick Hilton and I founded Hilton & Hyland to provide the individual care and expertise necessary to broker the world's most exquisite properties including The Playboy Mansion and The Manor."

The firm's success, however, does not rest on past laurels. Instead, its success speaks to consistent dedication and effort from not only the founders, but the agents and staff.

"Having watched our firm of not even 10 agents grow into 150 in the past two and a half decades while still remaining a privately-held powerhouse boutique, unfettered by investors and outside shareholders, has been the most rewarding by far," explains Rick.

Celebrating their past successes, vision, and the very city they shaped, The Founders culminates with their future endeavors.

Watch the video here: https://hiltonhyland.com/beverly-hills-real-estate-founders

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ed Leyson, Marketing Director

310.278.3311

ed@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland

About Hilton & Hyland:

Beverly Hills based Hilton & Hyland (hiltonhyland.com) was established in 1993 as a boutique real estate firm to provide extremely personalized service to buyers and sellers of luxury properties. Founders Rick Hilton, grandson of the famous hotel developer, and Jeff Hyland, one of the most recognizable figures in Los Angeles real estate, have built their company from the ground up. Hilton & Hyland is the exclusive affiliate of Luxury Portfolio, expanding their international reach to over 650 affiliates worldwide. With over $3.3 billion in transactions in 2018, Hilton & Hyland is recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.



SOURCE Hilton & Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hiltonhyland.com

