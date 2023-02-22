The Founders of SoulCycle Launch New Concept-Peoplehood

Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice create a wellness category focused on building better relationships

Peoplehood is now available globally on a digital platform and in person at its NYC flagship location

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, founders of the revolutionary fitness and lifestyle brand, SoulCycle, today announced the launch of their latest venture, Peoplehood . Peoplehood is a first-of-its-kind, guided group conversation practice that equips people with space, support and skills to build deeper, more meaningful relationships and live happier, healthier lives.

The front desk and coffee bar at the Peoplehood location in Chelsea.

Peoplehood is now available globally on its digital platform and in person at its New York City flagship location. The Chelsea location is a modern community center, designed for people seeking a space to unload, share, listen, and connect.

"In a world that is more digitally connected than ever, there's a human connection crisis, and studies show healthy relationships are the number one way to improve our overall physical and mental health," said Peoplehood Co-Founder, Elizabeth Cutler. "We've done the leg work…off the bike this time. It has been a three-year journey conducting research, sourcing data, and learning from experts to build a tool that empowers people to form new habits and build high quality human connections. We are thrilled to finally introduce Peoplehood to the world."

Peoplehood has created a trusted and safe environment for Members to share freely and listen deeply with others – virtually or in-person. During 60-minute guided group conversations called Gathers, participants practice active listening, the number one relationship-building skill. Each session includes an intention, thought-provoking prompts, destressing breathwork, and feel-good music. The peer-to-peer structure and thematic dialogue spark self-awareness, change perspectives, and lead to "aha moments."

Gathers are led by Guides who are described as "super connectors" and are natural storytellers and empaths. They are hand-selected and trained to bring the Gather experience to life.

At this time, Gathers are offered in two formats: Peoplehood, where Members come solo, meet new people, make time to process life, and hear themselves think, and Couplehood, where people come with their partner to enjoy intentional time communicating and connecting with each other.

"When we founded SoulCycle, we realized that riders came for the workout but stayed for the connections they created in the studios. SoulCycle helped people build better relationships with themselves and others," said Peoplehood Co-Founder, Julie Rice. "In 2023, coming out of the global pandemic, people feel lonelier and more isolated than ever. With Peoplehood, we hope relationships become prioritized just as much as daily fitness. Peoplehood is not therapy, but it's certainly therapeutic and intended to complement people's portfolio of physical, mental, and social health practices."

Monthly memberships start at $95 for Peoplehood and $145 for Couplehood. Three-Gather introductory packages are available starting at $55 for Peoplehood and $85 for Couplehood.

Peoplehood's New York City flagship is located at 109 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011. The building features a coffee bar, a retail shop, and an event space for special Member programming.

For more information and to sign up for Peoplehood, please visit: www.Peoplehood.com .

