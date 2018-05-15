The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundry at Meredith Corporation (NSYE:MDP, www.meredith.com) has been honored with three awards at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards for its work in immersive content, it was announced today by The Foundry at The Webby Awards Show.

Holographic capture company, 8i, creates groundbreaking virtual reality experiences in partnership with The Foundry's LIFE VR. "Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars," in which Buzz Aldrin takes viewers from his Apollo 11 landing site on the moon to Mars, is the Webby winner in the Film & Video: VR: Branded Cinematic or Pre-Rendered category and also The Webby People's Voice Award winner in the Film & Video: VR: Branded Cinematic or Pre-Rendered category. Sports Illustrated's coproduction with Endemol Shine Beyond USA and LIFE VR, "Capturing Everest," the first-ever surface-to-summit climb of Mt. Everest in VR, is the winner of The Webby People's Voice Award in the Film & Video: 360-Video: Branded category.

"We're thrilled that The Webby Awards recognizes LIFE VR's unparalleled work in creating innovative and immersive experiences," said Chris Hercik, Chief Creative Officer of The Foundry at Meredith. "This important industry honor is a testament to The Foundry's commitment to providing relevant, cutting-edge content for our audiences and advertisers—and to partnering with the best in the business to make those ideas a reality."

The Foundry serves as Meredith's creative content resource, harnessing the power of Meredith's publishing know-how, editorial approach to storytelling and data capabilities to enable deeper connections with audiences that fuel growth for clients, no matter the format or platform.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

