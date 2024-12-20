The Fox Theatre, City of Refuge to reduce carbon emissions through Georgia Natural Gas® Greener Life® for Business program

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two more iconic Atlanta institutions have joined the growing list of businesses taking positive steps on their sustainability journeys by signing up for the innovative Greener Life® for Business program from Georgia Natural Gas® (GNG). GNG welcomed the Fox Theatre and City of Refuge to the program at "Merry Mighty Mo and More," a free, annual family friendly event sponsored by GNG and held at the historic Fox Theatre.

While there, attendees had the opportunity to "Bring Your Socks to the Fox" to benefit City of Refuge, donating hundreds of pounds of socks and hundreds of dollars to help City of Refuge fulfill its mission to help individuals and families transition out of crisis.

"We are pleased to be teaming up with both the Fox Theatre and City of Refuge in so many different ways," said Chris Turner, GNG managing director of business-to-business markets. "We not only provide the natural gas service for their facilities but also sponsor many programs and events that enrich our community. Adding a sustainability component to our relationship was an obvious next step for all of us."

The Greener Life for Business program is an industry-leading initiative designed to help businesses reduce their environmental impact. Through this program, GNG will assist these institutions in offsetting the carbon emissions from their natural gas usage. This result is achieved through the use of carbon offsets from certified projects. These collaborations represent an integral part of GNG's dedication to promoting eco-friendly business practices in Georgia communities.

"Our participation in GNG's Greener Life for Business program demonstrates our continued efforts to be an example to other Atlanta landmarks on the path to carbon neutrality," said Jamie Vosmeier, vice president of sales and marketing at the Fox Theatre. "This collaboration embodies our commitment to environmental stewardship and a brighter, cleaner future for our communities."

"We are so grateful to have partners in our community like Georgia Natural Gas, who support our efforts to bring light, hope and transformation to people who need it most. We're proud to add the Greener Life program to our growing relationship as we develop our sustainability programs on campus," said Edward Phillips, chief development officer at City of Refuge.

For over 25 years, GNG has taken the initiative on identifying and supporting innovations for the use of natural gas, making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Through the addition of the Greener Life program, thousands of residential and commercial customers have been empowered to offset more than a half-billion pounds of carbon emissions in just five years.

For more about GNG's sustainability history, visit gng.com/why-gng/sustainability.

About the Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre is one of Atlanta's premier venues for live entertainment, welcoming more than 150 performances a year in its 4,665-seat theatre. From concerts to ballets, comedy, and movies, the historic venue attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually. The theatre hosts over 100 annual private events like wedding receptions, trade shows, corporate meetings, and association functions in two fabulous ballrooms. The Fox's premium Marquee Club, presented by Lexus, is a 10,000 sq. ft, three-story luxury bar accessible to all Club Level ticket holders or annual members of the Fox Theatre. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, the Fox Theatre stands today as a fiercely protected landmark and a nationally acclaimed theatre. The Fox Theatre proudly acknowledges its partners' generous support: Coca-Cola, Georgia Natural Gas, Georgian Terrace Hotel & Livingston Restaurant, Humana, Lexus, Northside Hospital, and Regions Bank. Tickets for all events are available at FoxTheatre.org, or toll-free at 855-285-8499. Stay connected by following the Fox Theatre on social via @theFoxTheatre on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About City of Refuge

City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. Today the organization resides in a warehouse that was graciously donated in the 30314 neighborhood, one of the poorest and most crime- ridden areas in the nation. Since inhabiting the warehouse, City of Refuge has served over 35,000. The organization has created several programs designed to impact housing, youth development, health & wellness, and vocation. City of Refuge is a leader in social transformation and continuously works to empower and equip individuals with the tools to succeed.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services®. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates Ohio Natural Gas®, Florida Natural Gas®, Pennsylvania EnergySM, Grand Rapids Energy® (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois EnergySM and Illinois Energy Solutions®.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers, and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas