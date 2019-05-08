NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fractional flow reserve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.



The fractional flow reserve market is expected to reach 1,082 million by 2024 from an estimated 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cost benefits of FFR, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario for FFR. However, the reluctance of interventional cardiologists to adopt FFR is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



By technology, the non-invasive segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the fractional flow reserve market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. The non-invasive monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the lack of risk of procedural complications and the presence of clinical evidence supporting its efficacy.



The single-vessel diseases segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018.

On the basis of application, the fractional flow reserve market is segmented into single-vessel diseases and multi-vessel diseases.The single-vessel diseases segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018.



This could be attributed to the high prevalence of single-vessel coronary artery disease.



The Asia Pacific fractional flow reserve market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific, comprising China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific countries, offers high-growth opportunities for players in the fractional flow reserve market. This segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



Break of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–55%, Tier 2–25% and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–43%, Director Level–32%, Others–25%

• By Region – North America–38%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–29%, RoW–10%



The key players in the near-infrared imaging market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the fractional flow reserve market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as technology, application, and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products offered by the top players in the fractional flow reserve market. The report analyzes the market based on technology, application, and region

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on new product launches in the fractional flow reserve market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various fractional flow reserve solutions across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the fractional flow reserve market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, and strategies, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the market



