THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION HIGHLIGHTS MOTHER'S DAY GIFTING WITH A BLOOM OF FRUIT-FORWARD AND FLORAL SCENTS

Juicy fruits meet modern florals as Spring 2026's defining fragrance trends shape the perfect gift for every mother figure

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, The Fragrance Foundation spotlights this season's fragrance trends and shares the secrets to selecting the perfect and popular gifting scent from the 7 Scent Categories. Through Scent Profiles — Floral, Fruity, Fresh, Citrus, Sweet, Spicy, and Woody — fragrance discovery becomes an immersive journey, reminiscent of a walk in a landscaped garden or flower district to a trip to the farmer's market.

Always appreciated, fragrance remains one of the most meaningful Mother's Day gifts. Whether it evokes a cherished memory or helps create new ones, scent continues to stand out as a deeply personal and enduring expression of love and celebration.

This season's fragrance selections reflect the beauty of May in full bloom, from classic florals like rose at their peak to fruit-forward notes ranging from ripe berries to luscious apricot and peach. These compositions offer a personalized gifting experience—one that complements individuality and leaves a lasting impression.

"Fragrance is one of the most appreciated gifts you can give—it tells a story and creates lasting memories," said Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation. "This season, we're seeing a beautiful interplay between ripe, expressive fruits like watermelons, peaches, and pears and timeless florals such as roses, gardenias, and peonies, reimagined in fresh, contemporary ways."

The Fragrance Foundation encourages shoppers to explore innovative new fragrance launches that reflect the unique personality and style of the mothers and mother figures in their lives.

Fruit-Forward - Berries, Melons, and more

From strawberries to deep cherries and currants, the fruits of the season shift to watermelons, peaches, pears and passionfruit. Jammy and citrusy fruits from a kaleidoscope of colors from pinks and reds to oranges, grassy greens, golden nectars and solar yellows will remind us of bellinis or a tropical destination. Mixed with caramels and creams, they take on a milky and frothy feel.

A Fragrant & Floral Bouquet

Perennial favorites - Roses, Peonies, Orange Blossoms, Gardenias, Figs, Freesia, Lavender, among other fresh florals - scent the shopping landscape with the aromas of a just picked bouquet. Feelings of warmth and sunshine inspired from a walk in the park, perfumes can range from powdery to powerful. Mixed with musk or woody notes, these fragrances bloom with a modern take for mom.

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces the diversity of the American marketplace through representation and inclusion. As the premier resource, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not for profit association, the Foundation unites 150+ of the nation's most foremost brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the diverse community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE The Fragrance Foundation