FINALISTS FOR THE 2026 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS ANNOUNCED

News provided byThe Fragrance Foundation
Apr 16, 2026, 14:15 ET
Honorine Blanc Named as Lifetime Achievement Perfumer
Fragrance Historian Michael Edwards receives prestigious Game Changer Award
NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fragrance Foundation brought together the American fragrance industry for its annual luncheon announcing the finalists for the 2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Held today at Cipriani 42 in NYC, the highly anticipated event revealed the finalists for 19 fragrance categories and the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer as Honorine Blanc, Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich, who will be presented the coveted award at the June ceremony. In a special presentation, the luncheon also awarded world-renowned fragrance taxonomist and historian Michael Edwards with the Game Changer Award recognizing his immeasurable contribution to the fragrance industry.
A tradition at the Awards luncheon and one of its most celebratory moments, was the announcement of the winners of 5 of the 19 categories including Editorial of the Year; Fragrance Innovation of the Year; Indie Fragrance of the Year; and Packaging of the Year in both the Ultra Luxury & Luxury and Prestige & Popular categories. Winners of the remaining 14 categories will be revealed at the iconic Fragrance Foundation Awards ceremony on June 11th at Lincoln Center where two awards of distinction will also be presented including the just announced Lifetime Achievement Perfumer and the 2026 Hall of Fame Award to Nordstrom, Inc. announced earlier this year. A complete listing of all finalists and award winners can be found at www.fragrance.org.
"The announcement of our finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer at our April luncheon is a hallmark moment on the Awards calendar as it officially starts the countdown to the June ceremony. It is a much-celebrated milestone across many categories that touch the consumer from the media campaigns and editorials to the scents themselves. The significance of this event is felt throughout the industry as we celebrate winners, finalists and look forward to celebrating Honorine Blanc in June," said Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation.
She added, "The Luncheon also gives us the opportunity to look inside our industry and identify an individual whose innovation and creativity has changed its trajectory, and this year, we were pleased to bestow the prestigious Game Changer Award to Michael Edwards. Michael's impact has resonated throughout our industry for decades, building a lasting legacy by creating a historical and cultural context in how we understand and experience fragrance."
"For over forty years, I've matched fragrances, family by family, scent by scent, to make it easier for people to discover new fragrances they'll enjoy. To be recognized by The Fragrance Foundation as a Game Changer for my work is an incredible honor that I treasure," said Michael Edwards, Fragrance Historian and 2026 Fragrance Foundation Game Changer Award Honoree.
Said Honorine Blanc, Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich, "I am happy and honored to be named Lifetime Achievement Perfumer by The Fragrance Foundation. This recognition reflects a career devoted to passion, creativity and joy."
2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Finalists & Winners (Five Categories)
Fragrance Innovation of the Year
Kenzo L'Eau Pure; LVMH, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Daphné Bugey
Pura Cloud Dancer Pantone Color of The Year; dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Clement Gavarry & Erwan Raguenes
Rare Beauty Fragrance Layering Balm; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Snif Signature Spin Scent Booster; MANE, Perfumers Aurore Mane, Brianne Mullaney, William Levi Valle
Vyrao Ludeaux; IFF, Perfumer Meabh McCurtin
WINNER: Pura Cloud Dancer Pantone Color of The Year; dsm-firmenich,
Perfumers Clement Gavarry & Erwan Raguenes
WINNER: Rare Beauty Fragrance Layering Balm; Robertet,
Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Prestige & Popular Packaging of the Year
Marc Jacobs Daisy Murakami Pink Limited Edition; Coty, Coty & Takashi Murakami
Montblanc Explorer Extreme; Interparfums Luxury Brands, Mark Eisen & Alnoor - Objets de Convoitises
Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York; L'Oréal, Copywrighte Design
Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum; Selena Gomez
Roberto Cavalli Serpentine; Interparfums, Fanny Le Bonniec & MATÍZ Barcelona
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Vanille Couture; L'Oréal, Suzanne Dalton
WINNER: Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York; L'Oréal, Copywrighte Design
Ultra Luxury & Luxury Packaging of The Year
Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady 15th Anniversary Edition;
Estée Lauder Companies, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle
Diptyque Orphéon; Diptyque
Guerlain 2025 Exceptional Rendezvous Muguet; LVMH, Yann Philippe
Jil Sander Leaf; Coty, Lucie & Luke Meier, Formafantasma
LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; Jon Marshall & Harry Pearce, Pentagram
Penhaligon's Fortuitous Finley; Puig, Marc Ange/Studio Ange & Kristjana S. Williams
Kristjana S. Williams Studio
WINNER: Guerlain 2025 Exceptional Rendezvous Muguet; LVMH, Yann Philippe
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Arquiste Parfumeur Nocturnality; Givaudan, Perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux
Atelier Materi Black Oregano; Cosmo International Fragrances, Perfumer Céline Perdriel
June Thirtieth OG; IFF, Perfumer Jean Marc Chaillan
LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl
Liis Celestial Object; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Première Peau Insuline Safrine; Takasago, Perfumer Claire Liégent
WINNER: LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl
Editorial of the Year
Cher Helped Studio 54 Return, if Only for One Night, The New York Times
by Katie Van Syckle
The 50 Greatest Men's Colognes of All Time, The Robb Report by Justin Fenner
How Fragrance Helped Me Navigate a Mental Health Crisis, Marie Claire by Ariel Baker
What Guerlain's Shalimar Can Teach About Building a Brand That Lasts 100 Years, Rolling Stone by Sudhir Gupta
The Mystery of Gardenia Perfume Office of the Surface by Jamie Rosen
From Soul Notes to Bottom Lines: Why Culture Beats Diversity In Business - A Conversation with THE COLORS, Blackperfumers.com by Sadasia McCutchen
WINNER: What Guerlain's Shalimar Can Teach About Building a Brand That Lasts 100 Years, Rolling Stone by Sudhir Gupta
2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Finalists (14 Categories)
Consumer Choice - Women's, Men's Universal ($101 and above)
Better World Fragrance House by Drake Summer Mink; Parlux, Givaudan, Perfumer Michael Carby
Coach Gold Parfum; Interparfums Luxury Brands, Givaudan, Perfumer Louise Turner
House of Bō Ave María Parfum; Givaudan, Perfumer Shyamala Maisondieu
Lancôme La vie est belle Vanille Nude; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumers Anne Flipo & Dominique Ropion
Miu Miu Beauty Miutine; L'Oréal IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion
Prada Beauty Paradigme; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Nicolas Bonneville, Bruno Jovanovic, & Marie Salamagne
LoveShackFancy Secret Crush; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Gabriela Chelariu
Maison Ex Nihilo Blue Talisman Extrait de Parfum; Givaudan, Perfumer Jordi Fernández
Commodity Milk Orchid; Symrise, Perfumer Christelle LaPrade
Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Donna Extradose; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich,
Perfumers Amandine Clerc-Marie & Honorine Blanc
Consumer Choice - Women's, Men's Universal ($100 and below)
Bath & Body Works Touch of Gold; Symrise, Perfumers Nathalie Benareau & Patricia Bilodeau
Glossier You Fleur; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Dora Baghriche
Snif Me; MANE, Perfumer Ugo Charron
NOYZ Only Human; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Philosophy Fresh Cream Soft Velvet; Coty, IFF, Perfumer Celine Barel
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie; Scent Beauty, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Gil Clavien
The 7 Virtues Buttercream Haze; CPL Aromas, Perfumer Julie Pluchet
Victoria's Secret Bare Sueded Vanilla; Givaudan, Perfumers Rodrigo Flores-Roux & Caroline Sabas
Billie Eilish Your Turn; Parlux, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl
Fragrance of the Year - Universal Prestige
Balmain Beauty Carbone Eau de Toilette; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumer Quentin Bisch
Jo Malone London Beach Blossom; Estée Lauder Companies, MANE, Perfumer Mathilde Bijaoui
Kenzo L'Eau Pure; LVMH, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Daphné Bugey
MCM Charming Pup; Interparfums, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Steve Guo
Prada Beauty Infusion de Rhubarbe; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumer Daniela Andrier
Fragrance of the Year - Women's Prestige
Burberry Burberry Her Parfum; Coty, Takasago, Perfumer Aurélien Guichard
Chanel Chance Eau Splendide; Chanel, Perfumer Olivier Polge
Guerlain Shalimar L'Essence, LVMH, Perfumer Delphine Jelk
Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum Intense; Hermès, Perfumer Christine Nagel
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo With Love, Interparfums Luxury Brands, dsm-firmenich
Perfumers Gabriela Chelariu & Amandine Clerc-Marie
Jo Malone London Raspberry Ripple; Estée Lauder Companies, MANE
Miu Miu Beauty Miutine; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion
Fragrance of the Year - Men's Prestige
Aramis Intuition Eau de Parfum; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumer Carlos Benaïm
Armani Beauty Stronger With You Parfum; L'Oréal, MANE, Perfumer Cécile Matton
Hermès Terre d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Intense; Hermès, Perfumer Christine Nagel
Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey; Shiseido, Givaudan, Perfumer Quentin Bisch
Prada Beauty Paradigme; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Nicolas Bonneville, Bruno Jovanovic, & Marie Salamagne
Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Uomo Extradose; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumers Guillaume Flavigny & Antoine Maisondieu
Fragrance of the Year - Women's Luxury
Aerin Tuberose Gardenia; Estée Lauder Companies, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Harry Fremont
Christian Louboutin Beauty Fétiche La Rose; Puig, Givaudan, Perfumer Quentin Bisch
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky, LVMH, Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian
St. Rose Parfums Crazy Love; IFF, Perfumer Pascal Gaurin
Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumers Olivier Gillotin & Vann Vasnier
Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Donna Extradose; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Honorine Blanc & Amandine Clerc-Marie
Fragrance of the Year - Men's & Universal Luxury
Burberry Burberry Hero Parfum Intense; Coty, Takasago, Perfumer Aurélien Guichard
Chanel Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif; Chanel, Perfumer Olivier Polge
Fugazzi Vanilla Haze; Europerfumes, Givaudan, Perfumer Valérie Garnuch-Mentzel
Maison Margiela Replica Ideal One; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumer Christophe Raynaud
Penhaligon's The Cut; Puig, IFF, Perfumer Paul Guerlain
Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Absolu; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumers Daniela Andrier, Antoine Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud
Fragrance of the Year - Ultra Luxury - Women's, Men's, Universal
Byredo Alto Astral; Puig, Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Vanilla Firenze; Coty, MANE, Perfumers Alex Lee & Veronique Nyberg
Kilian Paris Angels' Share Paradis; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumer Benoist Lapouza
Parfums Christian Dior Dior La Collection Privée Bois Talisman; LVMH, Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian
Tom Ford Oud Voyager; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumers Dominique Ropion, Carlos Benaïm & Pascal Gaurin
Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire des Parfums Babycat; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion
Fragrance of the Year - Popular - Women's, Men's, Universal
Bath & Body Works Touch of Gold; Symrise, Perfumers Nathalie Benareau & Patricia Bilodeau
Billie Eilish Your Turn; Parlux, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl
Calvin Klein CK Hair & Body Mist Nude Vanilla; Coty, Givaudan, Perfumer Jacques Huclier
Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie; Scent Beauty, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Gil Clavien
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
Fragrance of the Year - Candle & Home Collection
Bath & Body Works Clean Start Home - Clean House Vibes; IFF, Perfumer Natasha Côté-Mouzannar
Bath & Body Works Pistachio Milk & Honey; MANE, Perfumers Sal Borgognone & Kaleigh Prokop
Glasshouse Fragrances Freedom of the Horse; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Ashley Balavoine
Kilian Paris La Maison Kilian; Estée Lauder Companies, dsm-firmenich & Givaudan,
Perfumer Alberto Morillas, dsm-firmenich
Perfumers Calice Becker & Benoist Lapouza, Givaudan
Nest New York White Lotus, Cucumber & White Sage; Givaudan, Perfumer Christine Hassan
Trudon Altaïr Collection; Robertet, Perfumer Emilie Bouge
Media Campaign of the Year
D.S. & Durga Cognac Reign
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Beyond, Coty
Jo Malone London Just Because We Love Summer Favourite, Estée Lauder Companies
Rabanne Million Gold For Her, Puig
Miu Miu Beauty Miutine, L'Oréal
Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve, Estée Lauder Companies
Fragrance Hall of Fame
DKNY Be Delicious; Interparfums, Symrise, Perfumer Maurice Roucel
Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady, Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion
Estée Lauder Pleasures; Estée Lauder Companies, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Annie Buzantian & Alberto Morillas
Juliette has a gun Not A Perfume; Europerfumes, Givaudan, Perfumer Romani Ricci
Philosophy Amazing Grace; Coty, MANE, Perfumer Cécile Hua-Krakower
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy; Revlon, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Honorine Blanc
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year
Balmain Beauty Cuir Élysées; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumers Shyamala Maisondieu & Louise Turner
Byredo Bois Obscur; Puig, Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette
D. S. & Durga Grey Blazer; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer David Seth Moltz
Mind Games Kingside; The Fragrance Group, Symrise, Perfumer David Apel
Tom Ford Oud Voyager; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumers Dominique Ropion, Carlos Benaïm & Pascal Gaurin
Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire des Parfums Muse; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Marie Salamagne
About Michael Edwards
Michael Edwards is a fragrance taxonomist, historian, and the founding editor of the Fragrances of the World reference books and database. He created the iconic Fragrance Wheel and pioneered the development of online fragrance finders.
Over a career spanning more than forty years, Michael and his team have classified and matched over 60,000 fragrances—family by family, scent by scent. As Puig observed, "Michael has created a common language for fragrances."
Michael has long been fascinated by the history of modern perfumery. He is the author of Perfume Legends (1996; updated 2019), a seminal work tracing the evolution of French fragrances. For the first time, perfumers spoke openly about their craft and the sources of their inspiration. "There is no other book like it," wrote Edmond Roudnitska, the most influential perfumer of the mid-20th century.
Its companion volume, American Legends (2024), took thirty years to research. With a foreword by the late Leonard A. Lauder, it traces the evolution of American fragrances from 1752 to the present day. "Once in a blue moon, a book emerges that is so fascinating in its detail, so comprehensive in its scope, that it deserves to be called a masterpiece," said Sabrya Meflah, President of IFF Fine Fragrances. "American Legends is just such a book."
About Honorine Blanc
Honorine Blanc is a Master Perfumer who is known for translating emotion into scent through a balance of artistic intuition and technical expertise. Born in Beirut and studied in Paris, she built her career in New York where she creates for the global market. She has helped redefine the American fragrance landscape working with brands such as Aerin Lauder and has multiple Top 10 U.S. bestsellers including YSL Black Opium and Valentino Born in Roma. She has created new, unique signatures in both niche and mainstream categories that reflect her lasting influence on the industry. She is also known for mentoring the next generation of talented perfumers.
About The Fragrance Foundation
The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces the diversity of the American marketplace through representation and inclusion. As the premier resource for all things fragrance, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not-for-profit association, the Foundation unites 160+ of the nation's most foremost brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the diverse community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.
SOURCE The Fragrance Foundation
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