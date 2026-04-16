FINALISTS FOR THE 2026 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Honorine Blanc Named as Lifetime Achievement Perfumer

Fragrance Historian Michael Edwards receives prestigious Game Changer Award

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fragrance Foundation brought together the American fragrance industry for its annual luncheon announcing the finalists for the 2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Held today at Cipriani 42 in NYC, the highly anticipated event revealed the finalists for 19 fragrance categories and the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer as Honorine Blanc, Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich, who will be presented the coveted award at the June ceremony. In a special presentation, the luncheon also awarded world-renowned fragrance taxonomist and historian Michael Edwards with the Game Changer Award recognizing his immeasurable contribution to the fragrance industry.

A tradition at the Awards luncheon and one of its most celebratory moments, was the announcement of the winners of 5 of the 19 categories including Editorial of the Year; Fragrance Innovation of the Year; Indie Fragrance of the Year; and Packaging of the Year in both the Ultra Luxury & Luxury and Prestige & Popular categories. Winners of the remaining 14 categories will be revealed at the iconic Fragrance Foundation Awards ceremony on June 11th at Lincoln Center where two awards of distinction will also be presented including the just announced Lifetime Achievement Perfumer and the 2026 Hall of Fame Award to Nordstrom, Inc. announced earlier this year. A complete listing of all finalists and award winners can be found at www.fragrance.org.

"The announcement of our finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer at our April luncheon is a hallmark moment on the Awards calendar as it officially starts the countdown to the June ceremony. It is a much-celebrated milestone across many categories that touch the consumer from the media campaigns and editorials to the scents themselves. The significance of this event is felt throughout the industry as we celebrate winners, finalists and look forward to celebrating Honorine Blanc in June," said Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation.

She added, "The Luncheon also gives us the opportunity to look inside our industry and identify an individual whose innovation and creativity has changed its trajectory, and this year, we were pleased to bestow the prestigious Game Changer Award to Michael Edwards. Michael's impact has resonated throughout our industry for decades, building a lasting legacy by creating a historical and cultural context in how we understand and experience fragrance."

"For over forty years, I've matched fragrances, family by family, scent by scent, to make it easier for people to discover new fragrances they'll enjoy. To be recognized by The Fragrance Foundation as a Game Changer for my work is an incredible honor that I treasure," said Michael Edwards, Fragrance Historian and 2026 Fragrance Foundation Game Changer Award Honoree.

Said Honorine Blanc, Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich, "I am happy and honored to be named Lifetime Achievement Perfumer by The Fragrance Foundation. This recognition reflects a career devoted to passion, creativity and joy."

2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Finalists & Winners (Five Categories)

Fragrance Innovation of the Year

Kenzo L'Eau Pure; LVMH, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Daphné Bugey

Pura Cloud Dancer Pantone Color of The Year; dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Clement Gavarry & Erwan Raguenes

Rare Beauty Fragrance Layering Balm; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Snif Signature Spin Scent Booster; MANE, Perfumers Aurore Mane, Brianne Mullaney, William Levi Valle

Vyrao Ludeaux; IFF, Perfumer Meabh McCurtin

WINNER: Pura Cloud Dancer Pantone Color of The Year; dsm-firmenich,

Perfumers Clement Gavarry & Erwan Raguenes

WINNER: Rare Beauty Fragrance Layering Balm; Robertet,

Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Prestige & Popular Packaging of the Year

Marc Jacobs Daisy Murakami Pink Limited Edition; Coty, Coty & Takashi Murakami

Montblanc Explorer Extreme; Interparfums Luxury Brands, Mark Eisen & Alnoor - Objets de Convoitises

Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York; L'Oréal, Copywrighte Design

Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum; Selena Gomez

Roberto Cavalli Serpentine; Interparfums, Fanny Le Bonniec & MATÍZ Barcelona

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Vanille Couture; L'Oréal, Suzanne Dalton

WINNER: Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York; L'Oréal, Copywrighte Design

Ultra Luxury & Luxury Packaging of The Year

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady 15th Anniversary Edition;

Estée Lauder Companies, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle

Diptyque Orphéon; Diptyque

Guerlain 2025 Exceptional Rendezvous Muguet; LVMH, Yann Philippe

Jil Sander Leaf; Coty, Lucie & Luke Meier, Formafantasma

LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; Jon Marshall & Harry Pearce, Pentagram

Penhaligon's Fortuitous Finley; Puig, Marc Ange/Studio Ange & Kristjana S. Williams

Kristjana S. Williams Studio

WINNER: Guerlain 2025 Exceptional Rendezvous Muguet; LVMH, Yann Philippe

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Arquiste Parfumeur Nocturnality; Givaudan, Perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux

Atelier Materi Black Oregano; Cosmo International Fragrances, Perfumer Céline Perdriel

June Thirtieth OG; IFF, Perfumer Jean Marc Chaillan

LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl

Liis Celestial Object; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Première Peau Insuline Safrine; Takasago, Perfumer Claire Liégent

WINNER: LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl

Editorial of the Year

Cher Helped Studio 54 Return, if Only for One Night, The New York Times

by Katie Van Syckle

The 50 Greatest Men's Colognes of All Time, The Robb Report by Justin Fenner

How Fragrance Helped Me Navigate a Mental Health Crisis, Marie Claire by Ariel Baker

What Guerlain's Shalimar Can Teach About Building a Brand That Lasts 100 Years, Rolling Stone by Sudhir Gupta

The Mystery of Gardenia Perfume Office of the Surface by Jamie Rosen

From Soul Notes to Bottom Lines: Why Culture Beats Diversity In Business - A Conversation with THE COLORS, Blackperfumers.com by Sadasia McCutchen

WINNER: What Guerlain's Shalimar Can Teach About Building a Brand That Lasts 100 Years, Rolling Stone by Sudhir Gupta

2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Finalists (14 Categories)

Consumer Choice - Women's, Men's Universal ($101 and above)

Better World Fragrance House by Drake Summer Mink; Parlux, Givaudan, Perfumer Michael Carby

Coach Gold Parfum; Interparfums Luxury Brands, Givaudan, Perfumer Louise Turner

House of Bō Ave María Parfum; Givaudan, Perfumer Shyamala Maisondieu

Lancôme La vie est belle Vanille Nude; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumers Anne Flipo & Dominique Ropion

Miu Miu Beauty Miutine; L'Oréal IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion

Prada Beauty Paradigme; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Nicolas Bonneville, Bruno Jovanovic, & Marie Salamagne

LoveShackFancy Secret Crush; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Gabriela Chelariu

Maison Ex Nihilo Blue Talisman Extrait de Parfum; Givaudan, Perfumer Jordi Fernández

Commodity Milk Orchid; Symrise, Perfumer Christelle LaPrade

Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Donna Extradose; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich,

Perfumers Amandine Clerc-Marie & Honorine Blanc

Consumer Choice - Women's, Men's Universal ($100 and below)

Bath & Body Works Touch of Gold; Symrise, Perfumers Nathalie Benareau & Patricia Bilodeau

Glossier You Fleur; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Dora Baghriche

Snif Me; MANE, Perfumer Ugo Charron

NOYZ Only Human; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Philosophy Fresh Cream Soft Velvet; Coty, IFF, Perfumer Celine Barel

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie; Scent Beauty, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Gil Clavien

The 7 Virtues Buttercream Haze; CPL Aromas, Perfumer Julie Pluchet

Victoria's Secret Bare Sueded Vanilla; Givaudan, Perfumers Rodrigo Flores-Roux & Caroline Sabas

Billie Eilish Your Turn; Parlux, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl

Fragrance of the Year - Universal Prestige

Balmain Beauty Carbone Eau de Toilette; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumer Quentin Bisch

Jo Malone London Beach Blossom; Estée Lauder Companies, MANE, Perfumer Mathilde Bijaoui

Kenzo L'Eau Pure; LVMH, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Daphné Bugey

MCM Charming Pup; Interparfums, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Steve Guo

Prada Beauty Infusion de Rhubarbe; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumer Daniela Andrier

Fragrance of the Year - Women's Prestige

Burberry Burberry Her Parfum; Coty, Takasago, Perfumer Aurélien Guichard

Chanel Chance Eau Splendide; Chanel, Perfumer Olivier Polge

Guerlain Shalimar L'Essence, LVMH, Perfumer Delphine Jelk

Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum Intense; Hermès, Perfumer Christine Nagel

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo With Love, Interparfums Luxury Brands, dsm-firmenich

Perfumers Gabriela Chelariu & Amandine Clerc-Marie

Jo Malone London Raspberry Ripple; Estée Lauder Companies, MANE

Miu Miu Beauty Miutine; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion

Fragrance of the Year - Men's Prestige

Aramis Intuition Eau de Parfum; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumer Carlos Benaïm

Armani Beauty Stronger With You Parfum; L'Oréal, MANE, Perfumer Cécile Matton

Hermès Terre d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Intense; Hermès, Perfumer Christine Nagel

Issey Miyake Le Sel d'Issey; Shiseido, Givaudan, Perfumer Quentin Bisch

Prada Beauty Paradigme; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Nicolas Bonneville, Bruno Jovanovic, & Marie Salamagne

Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Uomo Extradose; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumers Guillaume Flavigny & Antoine Maisondieu

Fragrance of the Year - Women's Luxury

Aerin Tuberose Gardenia; Estée Lauder Companies, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Harry Fremont

Christian Louboutin Beauty Fétiche La Rose; Puig, Givaudan, Perfumer Quentin Bisch

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky, LVMH, Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian

St. Rose Parfums Crazy Love; IFF, Perfumer Pascal Gaurin

Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumers Olivier Gillotin & Vann Vasnier

Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Donna Extradose; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Honorine Blanc & Amandine Clerc-Marie

Fragrance of the Year - Men's & Universal Luxury

Burberry Burberry Hero Parfum Intense; Coty, Takasago, Perfumer Aurélien Guichard

Chanel Bleu de Chanel L'Exclusif; Chanel, Perfumer Olivier Polge

Fugazzi Vanilla Haze; Europerfumes, Givaudan, Perfumer Valérie Garnuch-Mentzel

Maison Margiela Replica Ideal One; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumer Christophe Raynaud

Penhaligon's The Cut; Puig, IFF, Perfumer Paul Guerlain

Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Absolu; L'Oréal, Givaudan, Perfumers Daniela Andrier, Antoine Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud

Fragrance of the Year - Ultra Luxury - Women's, Men's, Universal

Byredo Alto Astral; Puig, Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Vanilla Firenze; Coty, MANE, Perfumers Alex Lee & Veronique Nyberg

Kilian Paris Angels' Share Paradis; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumer Benoist Lapouza

Parfums Christian Dior Dior La Collection Privée Bois Talisman; LVMH, Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian

Tom Ford Oud Voyager; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumers Dominique Ropion, Carlos Benaïm & Pascal Gaurin

Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire des Parfums Babycat; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion

Fragrance of the Year - Popular - Women's, Men's, Universal

Bath & Body Works Touch of Gold; Symrise, Perfumers Nathalie Benareau & Patricia Bilodeau

Billie Eilish Your Turn; Parlux, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl

Calvin Klein CK Hair & Body Mist Nude Vanilla; Coty, Givaudan, Perfumer Jacques Huclier

Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Lemon Pie; Scent Beauty, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Gil Clavien

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Fragrance of the Year - Candle & Home Collection

Bath & Body Works Clean Start Home - Clean House Vibes; IFF, Perfumer Natasha Côté-Mouzannar

Bath & Body Works Pistachio Milk & Honey; MANE, Perfumers Sal Borgognone & Kaleigh Prokop

Glasshouse Fragrances Freedom of the Horse; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Ashley Balavoine

Kilian Paris La Maison Kilian; Estée Lauder Companies, dsm-firmenich & Givaudan,

Perfumer Alberto Morillas, dsm-firmenich

Perfumers Calice Becker & Benoist Lapouza, Givaudan

Nest New York White Lotus, Cucumber & White Sage; Givaudan, Perfumer Christine Hassan

Trudon Altaïr Collection; Robertet, Perfumer Emilie Bouge

Media Campaign of the Year

D.S. & Durga Cognac Reign

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Beyond, Coty

Jo Malone London Just Because We Love Summer Favourite, Estée Lauder Companies

Rabanne Million Gold For Her, Puig

Miu Miu Beauty Miutine, L'Oréal

Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve, Estée Lauder Companies

Fragrance Hall of Fame

DKNY Be Delicious; Interparfums, Symrise, Perfumer Maurice Roucel

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady, Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion

Estée Lauder Pleasures; Estée Lauder Companies, dsm-firmenich, Perfumers Annie Buzantian & Alberto Morillas

Juliette has a gun Not A Perfume; Europerfumes, Givaudan, Perfumer Romani Ricci

Philosophy Amazing Grace; Coty, MANE, Perfumer Cécile Hua-Krakower

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy; Revlon, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Honorine Blanc

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Balmain Beauty Cuir Élysées; Estée Lauder Companies, Givaudan, Perfumers Shyamala Maisondieu & Louise Turner

Byredo Bois Obscur; Puig, Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

D. S. & Durga Grey Blazer; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer David Seth Moltz

Mind Games Kingside; The Fragrance Group, Symrise, Perfumer David Apel

Tom Ford Oud Voyager; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF, Perfumers Dominique Ropion, Carlos Benaïm & Pascal Gaurin

Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire des Parfums Muse; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Marie Salamagne

About Michael Edwards

Michael Edwards is a fragrance taxonomist, historian, and the founding editor of the Fragrances of the World reference books and database. He created the iconic Fragrance Wheel and pioneered the development of online fragrance finders.

Over a career spanning more than forty years, Michael and his team have classified and matched over 60,000 fragrances—family by family, scent by scent. As Puig observed, "Michael has created a common language for fragrances."

Michael has long been fascinated by the history of modern perfumery. He is the author of Perfume Legends (1996; updated 2019), a seminal work tracing the evolution of French fragrances. For the first time, perfumers spoke openly about their craft and the sources of their inspiration. "There is no other book like it," wrote Edmond Roudnitska, the most influential perfumer of the mid-20th century.

Its companion volume, American Legends (2024), took thirty years to research. With a foreword by the late Leonard A. Lauder, it traces the evolution of American fragrances from 1752 to the present day. "Once in a blue moon, a book emerges that is so fascinating in its detail, so comprehensive in its scope, that it deserves to be called a masterpiece," said Sabrya Meflah, President of IFF Fine Fragrances. "American Legends is just such a book."

About Honorine Blanc

Honorine Blanc is a Master Perfumer who is known for translating emotion into scent through a balance of artistic intuition and technical expertise. Born in Beirut and studied in Paris, she built her career in New York where she creates for the global market. She has helped redefine the American fragrance landscape working with brands such as Aerin Lauder and has multiple Top 10 U.S. bestsellers including YSL Black Opium and Valentino Born in Roma. She has created new, unique signatures in both niche and mainstream categories that reflect her lasting influence on the industry. She is also known for mentoring the next generation of talented perfumers.

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces the diversity of the American marketplace through representation and inclusion. As the premier resource for all things fragrance, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not-for-profit association, the Foundation unites 160+ of the nation's most foremost brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the diverse community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE The Fragrance Foundation