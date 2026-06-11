THE 2026 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS BOWS AT LINCOLN CENTER IN NYC FOR THE BIGGEST NIGHT IN AMERICAN FRAGRANCE

Nordstrom, Inc. and Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc Receive Industry's Top Honors

-Ceremony Pays Tribute to Legends Lost - Giorgio Armani and Valentino Garavani

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, fragrance as art took center stage once again as The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) USA brought its epic annual Awards to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in NYC. As the industry's biggest celebration of creative achievement in American fragrance with over 1000 in attendance, The 2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards presented the highly anticipated Awards celebrating the best in scent. The evening also awarded the industry's highest honors to Nordstrom, Inc., as Hall of Fame honoree and to Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc of dsm-firmenich, as Lifetime Achievement Perfumer. Fragrance inspired artwork created by TFF's collaboration with artist and illustrator Melissa Koby also made its debut on stage. A complete listing of all 2026 TFF Award winners can be found at www.fragrance.org and @fragrancefoundation on IG.

Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation USA noted "Tonight's ceremony was a magnificent celebration of American fragrance from its artistry to its cultural impact. As the most prestigious event of the fragrance industry, the iconic status of The Fragrance Foundation Awards symbolizes the importance of America's perfumers, brands, fragrance houses and retailers in the world of fragrance, as well as the diversity within our community," She added, "Each of the Award winners to the two special honors of the night - The Hall of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer- reflected a unique journey to this stage from a milestone celebration to a perfumer's extraordinary body of work and the emotional connection created with the consumer."

Upon accepting the Hall of Fame Award, Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Merchandising Officer, Nordstrom, Inc. shared, "Receiving this recognition from The Fragrance Foundation means a lot to us and receiving it in our 125th anniversary year makes it that much more special. This award is really a reflection of the people who have built this business over 125 years. Fragrance has been a meaningful part of our story for many decades, and to be recognized by the industry in this way is something we're genuinely proud of."

Said Honorine Blanc, Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich, "I am deeply honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award - especially coming from The Fragrance Foundation in the United States. This recognition reflects a career devoted to passion, creativity and joy."

The event was star-studded featuring renowned fashion designers, sports figures, supermodels, actors, and editors in addition to perfumers, brand founders and industry leaders. Presenters included CMA winner and Grammy Nominated Singer and Songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, Dwyane Wade, Hall of Famer and Global Ambassador for Aramis Intuition, Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera, Violet Grey founder, Cassandra Grey, Elorea co-founders Wonny Lee and Su min Park, and Cosmopolitan's Beauty Editor-at-Large, Julee Wilson. TFF's Red Carpet was hosted by Harper's Bazaar Beauty Editor, Jenna Rosenstein.

Special guests of the fragrance community included, designers Francisco Costa, Rebecca Moses and Vera Wang, and renowned photographer Michael Avedon.

TFF Tributes

The ceremony also took time to remember legends the fragrance community lost, Mr. Giorgio Armani and Mr. Valentino Garavani. In moving tributes, the program paused as the designers' muses each took to the stage for a moment of reflection and remembrance. Supermodel Iman, one of the most recognizable faces that graced Valentino runways introduced a video that captured the spirit of Valentino's impact on the worlds of fragrance and fashion. Giorgio Armani was remembered in a touching tribute by Actress and Henry Rose Founder and Creative Director Michelle Pfeiffer, a close personal friend and friend of the house who epitomized the designer's connection and influence on Hollywood red carpet style.

TFF Artist Collaboration

An annual hallmark of The Awards was the premiere of TFF's artistic collaboration translating fragrance into art. This year's creative collaboration continued the celebration of the artistry of fragrance with artist and illustrator Melissa Koby. Created to debut on the majestic stage at the 2026 Awards ceremony, the invisible art form of fragrance became a work of digital art that could be seen across the massive 42'x30' screen inside the Theater. Inspired from an array of ingredients from florals and botanicals to spices found in fragrances, the artist created a special piece created in her signature style of layering hand-cut paper, for the occasion; a floral-inspired piece bloomed with irises, roses and jasmine captured inside the silhouette of a fragrance bottle.

TFF Awards Ambient Scent - Cedar Jasmine 1986

Another memorable moment of the gala has been the tradition of a custom ambient scent created by each Lifetime Achievement Perfumer and debuting at the TFF Awards. Created exclusively for this night and capturing the essence of the perfumer's journey and preferred notes, dsm-firmenich Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc shared Cedar Jasmine 1986 with guests as they entered the lobby. Envisioned as an expression of her journey, with cedar note paying homage to Lebanon, the country in which she was born, the fragrance layered in jasmine to symbolize the optimism of New York City, her home for over 30 years.

Honorine reflected, "With tonight's ambient scent, Cedar Jasmine 1986, I sought to create a journey of contrasts—bright citrus for energy, jasmine for sensuality, and cedarwood for grounding and heritage. It is a tribute to life, shaped by memory, movement, and belonging."

The most anticipated part of the program was the announcement of the winners of the coveted TFF Awards. To an exuberant crowd, TFF bestowed 13 Awards in addition to the two special honors that culminated in standout moments for American fragrance where creativity and craftsmanship was collectively celebrated by the fragrance community.

2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Special Honors

Hall of Fame - Nordstrom, Inc.

Presented to Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Merchandising Officer by Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer,

The Estée Lauder Companies

Lifetime Achievement Perfumer - Honorine Blanc, Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich

Presented by Patrick Firmenich, Vice Chair, dsm-firmenich and Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee

2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Winners

Fragrance of the Year - Popular - Women's, Men's, Universal

Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Fragrance of the Year - Ultra Luxury - Women's, Men's, Universal

Tom Ford Oud Voyager; Estée Lauder Companies, IFF

Perfumers Dominique Ropion, Carlos Benaïm & Pascal Gaurin

Fragrance of the Year - Men's & Universal Luxury

Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Absolu; L'Oréal, Givaudan

Perfumers Daniela Andrier, Antoine Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud

Fragrance of the Year - Men's Prestige

Prada Beauty Paradigme; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich

Perfumers Nicolas Bonneville, Bruno Jovanovic, & Marie Salamagne

Fragrance of the Year - Universal Prestige

Jo Malone London Beach Blossom; Estée Lauder Companies, MANE

Perfumer Mathilde Bijaoui

Consumer Choice Popular

Your Turn by Billie Eilish; Parlux, dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl

Consumer Choice Prestige

Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Donna Extradose; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich,

Perfumers Honorine Blanc & Amandine Clerc-Marie

Media Campaign of the Year

Miu Miu Beauty Miutine, L'Oréal

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady, Estée Lauder Companies, IFF

Perfumer Dominique Ropion

Fragrance of the Year - Candle & Home Collection

Nest New York White Lotus, Cucumber & White Sage; Givaudan,

Perfumer Christine Hassan

Fragrance of the Year - Women's Prestige

Miu Miu Beauty Miutine; L'Oréal, IFF, Perfumer Dominique Ropion

Fragrance of the Year - Women's Luxury

Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Donna Extradose; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich

Perfumers Honorine Blanc & Amandine Clerc-Marie

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire des Parfums Muse; L'Oréal, dsm-firmenich

Perfumer Marie Salamagne

2026 Fragrance Foundation Awards Winners | Awarded in April, 2026 in NYC

Fragrance Innovation of the Year (Tie)

Pura Cloud Dancer Pantone Color of The Year; dsm-firmenich,

Perfumers Clement Gavarry & Erwan Raguenes

Rare Beauty Fragrance Layering Balm; Robertet, Perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Prestige & Popular Packaging of the Year

Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York; L'Oréal, Copywrighte Design

Ultra Luxury & Luxury Packaging of The Year

Guerlain 2025 Exceptional Rendezvous Muguet; LVMH, Yann Philippe

Indie Fragrance of the Year

LBTY. Beauty Zephirine; dsm-firmenich, Perfumer Frank Voelkl

Editorial of the Year

What Guerlain's Shalimar Can Teach About Building a Brand That Lasts 100 Years,

Rolling Stone by Sudhir Gupta

About Honorine Blanc

Honorine Blanc is a Master Perfumer at dsm-firmenich who is known for translating emotion into scent through a balance of artistic intuition and technical expertise. Born in Beirut and studied in Paris, she built her career in New York where she creates for the global market. She has helped redefine the American fragrance landscape working with brands such as Aerin Lauder and has multiple Top 10 U.S. bestsellers including YSL Black Opium and Valentino Born in Roma. She has created new, unique signatures in both niche and mainstream categories that reflect her lasting influence on the industry. She is also known for mentoring the next generation of talented perfumers.

About Melissa Koby

A Jamaican-born artist and illustrator based in Tampa, FL, Melissa's passion for visual art began at a young age and has been a constant source of expression and healing. Her current artwork on paper utilizes layers to create depth and tell an interwoven story of beauty, with a focus on celebrating people of color. Through her art, she aims to encourage viewers to look beyond skin color and connect with the emotions evoked by the work itself. Her artwork is created using a combination of hand/laser cut paper, digital rendering and acrylic paint.

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces the diversity of the American marketplace through representation and inclusion. As the premier resource for the fragrance industry, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not-for-profit association, the Foundation unites 160+ of the nation's most foremost brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the diverse community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE The Fragrance Foundation