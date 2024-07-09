The Franchise Game Brings The Second Annual African American Franchise Symposium to Metro-Dallas Area in August

The First and Only Black Franchise Symposium and Trade Show, is Coming to Plano, TX for a Second Year on August 16, 2024

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franchise Game, the US's first and only African American Franchise Symposium and Trade Show, is coming to Plano, Texas on Friday, August 16, 2024. The event, spearheaded by The Franchise Player, Tarji Carter, Marketing Expert, Dessie Brown, Jr. and Brand Consultant, Daylon Goff, will take place at Yum! Restaurants International from 8am-5pm CST. It will bring together experts and industry leaders to discuss the secrets to success, challenges, and opportunities in franchising. This year's theme is Own Your Future: Franchising as a Path to True Independence.

Tarji Carter, Dessie Brown, Creators of The Franchise Game Tarji Carter, The Franchise Player

The day will commence with a warm welcome from James Fripp, Chief EIB Officer at Yum! Brands, and will feature insightful discussions with industry heavyweights. These include Rachel Proctor (Mayor of DeSoto, TX / Franchisee of Salata Salads, Andre Walters (Retired NFL Player / Duck Donuts, Aicha Bascaro (American Franchise Academy), Tanya Nebo (Nebo Law Firm), Dominique Maddox (EATS Broker), Shawn Caric (Smoothie King), Pam Gore (Dine Brands), Maureen DeStefano (Potbelly Sandwiches), and event Co-Founder, Carter herself.

Roland Parrish (Multi-Unit McDonald's Franchisee) will be the Guest of Honor for this year's Fireside Chat.

"As we embark on our second year of TFG, we seek to attract multi-unit franchisees, owner/operators, investors, athletes, entertainers, and business professionals," says Carter. "Our mission is to empower the African American community by fostering franchise ownership and wealth through education, resources, and opportunities for aspiring franchisees and small business owners."

The Franchise Game will strategically occur in August, Black Business Month, highlighting black professionals' contributions to the franchise business model. Sessions will include A Day in the Life of a Franchisee (learn from expert multi-unit franchisees) and Talk to My Attorney! (learn about legal rights and responsibilities), Recipe for Success – Identifying The Ideal Franchisee (understand what makes an ideal candidate), From One to Many: Mastering Multi-unit Ownership (soak up the essential skills necessary to scale your business), Taste of Ownership: Acquiring a Restaurant Franchise (an in-depth session on evaluating acquisition opportunities), and Franchise Freedom: Seizing Opportunities Amidst DEI Challenges (grasp the urgency for marginalized groups to enter franchising now before it's too late).

"This event is for everyone who wants to know more about franchising," Carter adds. "Whether it be a novice who just wants to get their foot in the door, or a current franchisee looking to expand and diversify their portfolio."

Sponsors include Inspire Brands, American Franchise Academy, NeboLaw, GoTo Foods, and Ben & Jerry's.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit: www.thefranchiseplayer.com/tfg.

For more general information or to set up any interviews or features, please contact Lamont Johnson at [email protected] or via phone at 305.219.2242.

SOURCE The Franchise Player