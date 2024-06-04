The Franklin Johnston Group® Announces James Noel's Promotion to President of Development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin Johnston Group (TFJG), a leading Virginia Beach multifamily development, and property management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of James Noel to President of Development, effective immediately. James will continue to serve as the company's General Counsel in this expanded role.

Since joining TFJG as Senior Vice President and General Counsel in 2017, James has played a pivotal role in the company's development success. His unique blend of business acumen, extensive legal expertise, and regulatory knowledge has driven significant growth in the development function.

"James' leadership and strategic vision have been key to the record-breaking development volume we've achieved over the past three years," said Taylor Franklin, CEO of TFJG. "With the exciting development pipeline we have in place, James' expanded role will ensure continued success."

As President of Development, Mr. Noel will oversee all aspects of TFJG's development activities, while maintaining close collaboration with partners.

James Noel brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining TFJG, he held leadership positions within complex business environments. Mr. Noel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Virginia, a Juris Doctorate from William and Mary Law School, and has completed executive education programs at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business and Boston University's Questrom School of Business.

About The Franklin Johnston Group

The Franklin Johnston Group® is a nationally recognized multifamily development and management company headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. With a rich history of successfully building and operating conventional, senior, and affordable housing, the company has cultivated an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 200 properties (33,500 units) located in 10 states and Washington D.C. The Franklin Johnston Group has left an indelible impression on the multifamily real estate landscape along the eastern seaboard. With its steadfast commitment to community engagement and philanthropy, The Franklin Johnston Group's impact extends considerably beyond property management – enhancing the lives of people and strengthening communities.

SOURCE The Franklin Johnston Group