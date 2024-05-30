The Franklin Johnston Group® Announces Leadership Transition

Tom Johnston Resigns from TFJG

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas M. Johnston has decided to resign from The Franklin Johnston Group that he co-founded in 2013 along with Wendell C. Franklin and W. Taylor Franklin to pursue other business opportunities. Wendell and Taylor will remain as managing partners of TFJG. Tom and Wendell, and later Taylor, have had a three-decade long partnership that has resulted in the successful development of numerous apartment communities throughout the mid-Atlantic. Tom, Wendell, and Taylor have spent the last decade transforming TFJG into one of the most dynamic and well-respected apartment development and management firms on the East Coast. Taylor Franklin, CEO, will continue to lead TFJG into the future. Tom wishes TFJG and all its valued employees continued success, and Wendell and Taylor wish Tom success in his future endeavors.

About The Franklin Johnston Group®

The Franklin Johnston Group® is a nationally recognized multifamily development and management company headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. With a rich history of successfully building and operating conventional, senior, and affordable housing, the company has cultivated an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 200 properties (33,500 units) located in 10 states and Washington D.C. The Franklin Johnston Group has left an indelible impression on the multifamily real estate landscape along the eastern seaboard. With its steadfast commitment to community engagement and philanthropy, The Franklin Johnston Group's impact extends considerably beyond property management – enhancing the lives of people and strengthening communities.

SOURCE The Franklin Johnston Group