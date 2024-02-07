The Franklin Johnston Group tabs Chris Greenwood as next COO

Chris Greenwood hired as the next Chief Operating Officer at The Franklin Johnston Group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin Johnston Group, a leading Virginia Beach multifamily development and property management firm, announced the addition of a new Chief Operating Officer, Chris Greenwood. In his capacity as COO, he will play a crucial role in overseeing the day-to-day operations, optimizing efficiency, and driving innovation across all departments.

Chris graduated from Texas A&M University with a BBA in Accounting and an MS in Finance. His experience includes strategic planning, portfolio management, capital market activities, structured financing, fund management, real estate operations, financial reporting, organizational restructuring, and business process reengineering in the context of an investment bank, publicly traded REIT, closely held private operating company and private equity fund. He has worked in both the U.S. and Europe.

W. Taylor Franklin, CEO, said: "I believe that The Franklin Johnston Group has the deepest and most talented executive team in our space and Chris is the type of person and professional that will allow us to continue to grow and improve as the company continues to position itself for success in a rapidly evolving environment for multifamily development and management."

T. Chris McKee, President, said: "Chris' extensive experience on both the transactional and operational sides of multifamily real estate, along with an extensive track record of success as a strategic leader, will add immediate and substantial value across all facets of our organization."

About The Franklin Johnston Group

The Franklin Johnston Group, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, stands as a prominent multifamily development and management company. With a rich history of expertise in conventional, senior, and affordable housing, the company has curated an extensive portfolio boasting over 35,000 units across 200+ communities. From Rhode Island to Southern Florida, The Franklin Johnston Group has left a notable footprint in the real estate landscape along the eastern seaboard. Committed to community engagement, The Franklin Johnston Group's impact extends beyond property management, reflecting a dedication to fostering thriving neighborhoods.

SOURCE The Franklin Johnston Group