The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC Unveils Groundbreaking Energy-Saving Solution Deltona, Florida-based Firm Combines Efficient Generators with Hybrid Battery-Powered Inverters

DELTONA, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC (FTC), a leading innovator in energy solutions, today announced a revolutionary system that promises to significantly reduce electrical energy costs for consumers and businesses alike. Under Joe Shepard, the company has developed a cutting-edge combination of highly efficient generators and advanced hybrid, battery-powered inverters that harness the power of low-cost, off-peak electricity.

Generator Inside Generator Outside

The key to FTC's groundbreaking system lies in its innovative approach to power generation and storage. By connecting electric motors to the generators during the pre-dawn hours, when electricity costs are at their lowest, the system powers the inverters, which in turn charge the batteries. According to a Texas electric company, the cost of electricity during these off-peak hours is an astonishing $0.00519 per kilowatt hour (KWH) – just half a cent. In comparison, normal daytime electricity costs can reach 16 cents per KWH.

"Our team has worked tirelessly for the past 18 years to develop a solution that not only saves consumers money but also contributes to a more sustainable future," said Joe Shepard, President and CTO of FTC. "By harnessing the power of low-cost, off-peak electricity and storing it in advanced batteries; we can provide a reliable, cost-effective energy source during peak hours when rates are at their highest."

The implications of FTC's innovation are far-reaching. By enabling consumers and businesses to rely on stored, low-cost energy during peak hours, the system has the potential to reshape the way we think about electricity costs. This not only translates to significant savings for end-users but also reduces the strain on the electrical grid during high-demand periods.

FTC's commitment to innovation and sustainability is reflected in the quality and efficiency of its generators and inverters. The company's state-of-the-art facilities in Deltona, Florida, ensure that each component is manufactured to the highest standards, guaranteeing optimal performance and reliability.

The company's focus on research and development has been a driving force behind its success. Under the guidance of Joe Shepard, FTC has continuously pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of energy solutions. Shepard's 18 years of experience and dedication to the company have been instrumental in bringing this revolutionary system to fruition.

"At FTC, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand," said Shepard. "Our team is constantly exploring new ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs for our customers. This groundbreaking system is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our entire organization."

The potential applications for FTC's energy-saving solution are vast. From residential homes to commercial buildings and industrial facilities, the system can be scaled to meet the unique needs of each customer. By providing a cost-effective and reliable alternative to traditional energy sources, FTC is empowering consumers and businesses to take control of their energy costs and reduce their environmental impact.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of rising energy costs and the need for more sustainable solutions, FTC's groundbreaking system offers a glimmer of hope. By harnessing the power of technology and innovative thinking, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the way we generate, store, and consume electricity.

"We are excited to bring this revolutionary system to market," said L. Kline, CFO of FTC. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that our solution is not only technologically advanced but also financially viable for our customers. We believe that this system has the potential to transform the energy landscape and we are proud to be at the forefront of this change."

For more information contact:

Sales: William Probst (512) 554-5804 [email protected] Single Point Energy Pros LLC Dallas TX

Media Inquiries: Joe Shepard, President (386) 747-3999 [email protected]

About The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC: The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC (FTC) is a leading innovator in energy solutions based in Deltona, Florida. With a focus on developing highly efficient generators and advanced hybrid, battery-powered inverters, FTC is committed to helping consumers and businesses reduce their electrical energy costs while promoting a more sustainable future. Under the leadership of President and CTO Joe Shepard, the company has established itself as a pioneer in the energy sector, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible through cutting-edge research and development.

SOURCE The Franklin-Thomas Company