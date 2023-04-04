The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC Unveils Revolutionary M2Matrix AI System

DELTONA, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC (FTC) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, the M2Matrix. Developed by company president Joe Shepard, the M2Matrix has been rigorously tested and perfected over the course of 25 years. This sophisticated AI matrix is now poised to revolutionize forecasting across a range of industries, including finance, corporate market data analysis, product performance, and more.

The M2Matrix made its first public debut in 2001 at the Las Vegas Money Show. Out of 1,100 exhibitors, FTC was the only company that accurately forecasted the S&P500 and the Qs, using the M2Matrix. These remarkable predictions were displayed live on a big screen throughout the event, garnering widespread attention and acclaim. Futures Magazine, positioned across the aisle from FTC, observed the M2Matrix's continuous and accurate forecasts over the course of three days. As a result, the magazine invited Joe Shepard to contribute an article, which was subsequently published in their September 2001 issue.

Over the years, Shepard has tested the M2Matrix against virtually every AI and Machine Learning software available on the market. To truly put the system to the test, he sought a data source that was both massive and challenging to forecast accurately. While the stock market was a possibility, it didn't offer the level of difficulty Shepard required.

Ultimately, Shepard chose thoroughbred horse racing as the ideal testing ground for the M2Matrix. This decision was driven by the availability of a massive stream of daily data, the clear-cut nature of the outcome (a single winner), and the certainty of knowing the correct answer. The M2Matrix ingested thousands of data points from thousands of previous races, including factors like speed, pace, and historical performance, and used this information to generate weights for forecasting future races. Remarkably, the M2Matrix proved capable of accurately predicting the entire order of finish, far exceeding expectations.

While the M2Matrix has demonstrated its proficiency in forecasting thoroughbred horse races, its true potential lies in its ability to analyze and predict outcomes across a diverse array of industries and applications. From corporate market data to product performance, and even financial forecasting, the M2Matrix is equipped to handle any challenge involving numerical data.

Recognizing the immense potential of the M2Matrix and the growing interest in AI, Joe Shepard has decided to make this powerful tool available to the public in various forms. The M2Matrix can be an invaluable asset for any company or individual with historical inputs and an historical target, as it can learn from this data and provide weights that can be used to accurately forecast unknown outcomes.

The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC is excited to share the M2Matrix with the world, opening up new possibilities for businesses and individuals alike. By harnessing the power of this revolutionary AI system, users will be able to make more informed decisions and predictions across a wide range of sectors, ultimately driving growth and success in their respective fields.

Don't miss this opportunity to leverage the power of the M2Matrix, a cutting-edge AI system that has been refined, tested, and proven over 25 years of rigorous testing and development.

The future of AI-driven forecasting is here, and The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC is at the forefront of this technological revolution.

With the M2Matrix, businesses and individuals now have access to a powerful and versatile tool that will not only revolutionize their decision-making processes but also help them stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly data-driven world. You can get specialized M2Matrix software to conquer your challenges from FTC.

About The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC:

Based in Deltona, Florida, The Franklin-Thomas Company, INC (FTC) is a forward-thinking company specializing in the development and application of advanced AI and machine learning technologies. Founded by company president Joe Shepard, FTC is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI to unlock new possibilities and drive innovation across various industries. The company's flagship product, the M2Matrix, is a testament to their dedication to research and development, as well as their belief in the transformative power of AI.

Contact:

Joe Shepard, President

Direct Line – (386) 747-3999

[email protected]

www.ftcinnovations.com

