The Frederick Arts Council Announces Call For Artists For Ballenger Creek Trail Sculpture Pedestals

FREDERICK, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick Arts Council (FAC) invites artists to submit proposals for two sculptural pedestals for permanent installation along the Ballenger Creek Linear Trail in Frederick.

The Frederick Arts Council (FAC) invites artists to submit proposals for two sculptural pedestals for permanent installation along the Ballenger Creek Linear Trail in Frederick. The Ballenger Creek Trail is located at 5301 New Design Rd., Frederick, MD, 21703.

Selected artist(s) will design and fabricate innovative, site-responsive works that: Integrate thoughtfully into the surrounding landscape and trail environment, prioritize the use of durable natural or sustainably sourced materials, withstand seasonal weather conditions while remaining safe for public interaction, function as compelling bases to support future sculptural installations, and enhance the visual identity and recreational experience of the Ballenger Creek corridor.

The site of one of the pedestals will be at the Ballenger Creek Trail located at 5301 New Design Rd., Frederick, MD, 21703. The second location is near Executive Way and Macon Street. The dimensions of each pedestal are 36 inches tall and 28 inches by 28 inches wide. The bottom of the pedestal must be secured through methods such as anchor bolts to a pre-existing concrete pad. Consideration for methods to secure rotating sculptures on top of form must be included in design.

Artists are invited to propose concepts that reflect the natural ecology, movement, history, and community character of the Ballenger Creek corridor through the use of durable natural materials. The project encourages innovative interpretations of "pedestal" — functional bases that are also compelling standalone public artworks.

Preferred materials may include: stone, timber, reclaimed hardwood, sticks, earth-based or rammed materials, weathered steel used in dialogue with natural elements, native or sustainably sourced materials, other durable materials that harmonize with the environment. Artists should prioritize sustainability, longevity, and low maintenance. No use of plastics.

The Ballenger Creek Linear Trail is a public recreational corridor used by walkers, runners, cyclists, and families. Proposed works should: Be ADA-conscious and publicly accessible, avoid sharp or hazardous elements, withstand seasonal weather conditions, require minimal ongoing maintenance, and integrate thoughtfully into the landscape

This opportunity is open to artists and artist teams from Frederick County, Maryland. Proposals will be reviewed based on artistic excellence and originality, appropriateness for the site and material, feasibility and durability, and demonstrated ability to complete the project on time.

For complete guidelines visit FrederickArtsCouncil.org

Applications must be submitted via SlideRoom by July 9th, 11:59 p.m.

SlideRoom link:

https://frederickartscouncil.slideroom.com/#/login/program/89246

Public art enriches communities and transforms shared places into meaningful places that inspire connection. Our vision is a Frederick where public art connects residents and visitors, expresses an authentic and unique sense of place, drives economic prosperity through creativity, and advances a culturally inclusive and empowered future.

For more information about our public art master plan visit FAC-Master-Plan-2018-WEB.pdf

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as Sky Stage, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, the Public Art Initiative, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit www.frederickartscouncil.org.

SOURCE Frederick Arts Council