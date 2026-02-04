FREDERICK-GAITHERSBURG-BETHESDA CELEBRATES 10 YEARS AS A TOP-RANKED ARTS-VIBRANT COMMUNITY IN THE U.S.

The 10th Annual Arts Vibrancy Index from SMU DataArts Compiles List of 100 Most Vibrant Arts Communities Across the U.S., Based on Measures of Per Capita Supply, Demand and Government Support for the Arts

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMU DataArts, the National Center for Arts Research, released its 10th annual ranking of the most arts-vibrant communities in the United States, which identifies Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda as number 24 in the list of 100 core based statistical areas for 2025. Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda is also recognized for appearing on the list of top arts-vibrant communities in all 10 editions since 2015. The ranking is based on SMU DataArts' Arts Vibrancy Index (AVI), which is developed through a data-driven approach that analyzes the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts using data available in more than 900 communities across the country.

"We are pleased that our community ranks high again among the top most arts-vibrant areas, landing in the top quartile in the nation. The arts are a game changer for us, fueling our economic engine while helping provide a sense of identity and meaning," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council.

The Index reflects fluctuations in arts activity, participation, funding, access and employment that occur in each community and consistently shows that highly arts-vibrant communities are dispersed broadly throughout the U.S., with every region of the country represented in the top rankings. This finding arises naturally out of objective analysis of the data, not from any selection of communities to achieve geographic representation. From Ohio to Colorado, New York to Alaska, arts vibrant communities recognize regional artistic diversity and community success.

To mark the 10th anniversary of AVI, SMU DataArts has expanded the list to 100 communities—up from 40 in previous years. In addition to identifying the top arts-vibrant communities, the research center has analyzed and ranked all 50 states. Findings from the state-level analysis shows New York as the reigning #1 titleholder for the third consecutive year. To delve into the details and visualize the community and state index data in depth, visit the data explorer .

"The Arts Vibrancy Index has shone a light on the people, organizations, and investments that make local culture vibrant for the last 10 years," stated Dr. Jennifer Benoit-Bryan, Executive Director of SMU DataArts. "By expanding our list to one hundred geographically diverse communities, we celebrate the top 10 percent of arts-vibrant communities nationwide. Through all the ups and downs of the last decade, communities have continued to celebrate and invest in their local arts, and the index has provided data-backed insights to inform planning, advocacy, and well-deserved recognition. We look forward to building on this history as this resource evolves with the sector going forward."

10-Year Veterans

Seventeen communities have appeared in the Arts Vibrancy Index rankings every single year since 2015, demonstrating sustained commitment to arts and culture through changing economic conditions and evolving cultural landscapes. They are listed in the order of their 2025 rankings.

Jackson, WY

San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, CA

New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ

Santa Fe, NM

Washington, DC-MD

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN

Boston, MA

Pittsfield, MA

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Philadelphia, PA

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

San Rafael, CA

Seattle-Bellevue-Kent, WA

Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD

Chicago-Naperville-Schaumburg, IL

Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA

The Arts Vibrancy Index is composed of 13 unique measures which cover aspects of supply, demand, and public support for arts and culture, and are adjusted for cost of living and population differences among communities. Communities are measured using Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs), which are metropolitan and micropolitan regions defined by the U.S. Census Bureau that capture the economic and cultural reach of a county or group of counties and their socially-integrated surrounding areas. For more information on how the Arts Vibrancy Index is calculated, metrics, data sources, more detail on specific communities and the data explorer, please visit [ https://culturaldata.org/insights/arts-vibrancy/ ]

ABOUT THE FREDERICK ARTS COUNCIL

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as Sky Stage, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, the Public Art Initiative, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit www.frederickartscouncil.org .

ABOUT SMU DATAARTS

SMU DataArts, the National Center for Arts Research, is a project of the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University. The mission of SMU DataArts is to provide the evidence-based insights needed to collectively build strong, vibrant, and equitable arts communities. Its research efforts range from academic papers published in leading journals, applied research undertaken with community partners, and actionable insights shared directly with arts practitioners. Its programs provide business intelligence tools and resources to help arts leaders leverage data to answer critical management questions and connect research analyses to their own work. Recent publications include research reports on the scope of federal COVID-19 relief funding for the arts ; national operating trends for arts and cultural organizations the alchemy that drives high performing arts organizations of color ; audience diversity, equity and inclusion in large performing arts organizations; impact of investments made in diverse creative communities ; and more.

