The Frederick Arts Council Presents "Celebrating 50 Years of Creative Community", an exhibition at the Annapolis Treasury Building featuring more than 50 Frederick Artists

FREDERICK, Md., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Celebrating 50 Years of Creative Community" exhibition will run February 9th through April 10th, 2026 at the Annapolis Treasury Building hosted by the office of the comptroller.

Participating artists across Frederick County celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the Frederick Arts Council by exploring their interpretation and contribution to Frederick's arts scene.

Frederick Arts Council “Celebrating 50 Years of Creative Community” Exhibition

"We're delighted to be celebrating this significant milestone of the Frederick Arts Council with a showcase of artists that make a significant impact on the community. The FAC will continue to support artists through this celebration initiative with an array of opportunities to showcase the impact of the arts. We are so grateful to all who have participated and are continuing to make our community immensely vibrant," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council. "As we reflect on the past 50 years, we are even more inspired to be thinking of the future. We thank Comptroller Brooke Lierman for being so supportive of the arts."

A reception will take place on March 17th from 5-7p providing an opportunity for creative conversation with artists and arts supporters. Light food and beverages will be available. The event is free, please register on Eventbrite.

Eventbrite link: eventbrite.com/e/1981967063841/?aff=oddtdtcreator

The exhibition is located at the Annapolis Treasury Building, 80 Calvert St, Annapolis, MD 21403. A virtual representation of the show can be found at FrederickArtsCouncil.org>Programs> Celebrating 50 Years of Creative Community.

Participating artists: Esperanza Alzona, Melissa Avera-Cook, Marc Bolea, Goodloe Byron, Gary Carver, Noah Chiles, Colleen Clapp, John Connors, Cheryl Dapsauski, Patricia Dobbin, Thomas Dorsz, Joseph Craig English, Yemi Fagbohun, Suzanne Feldman, Luc Fiedler, Valarie Frank, Todd Gardner, Sarah Hempel-Irani, Thomas Hornyak, Juliet Hossain, Margaret Huddy, Beckie Laughlin, Alexis Dominique Limpiado, Matt Long, Christina Lund, Christopher Madden, Sheryl Massaro, Julie Maynard, Christine Mayo, Andrea McCluskey, Jan McIntyre-Creager, Carol Meisner, Antonio Tobias Mendez, Aynex Mercado, Christine Merry, Lee Newman, Ludmilla Oliver, Liana Owad, Karen Peacock, Donna Quesada, Lori Rounds, Ann Schaefer, Ellen Olson Schippert, Lisa Sheirer, Janet Siefert, Yuganti Shirodkar, Helen Smith, Dan Stouffer, Christine Stovall, Michelle Venable ,Richard Weiblinger, Harriet Wise, Homer Yost, and Ronald Young.

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as Sky Stage, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, the Public Art Initiative, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit www.frederickartscouncil.org.

