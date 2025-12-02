The Frederick Arts Council Presents "Where Energy Meets Matter: Exploring the Frontiers of Science" in partnership with the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Where Energy Meets Matter" exhibition will run through January 20, 2026, at Gallery 115 located inside of the Y Arts Center (115 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701).

FAC Art Exhibition

Participating artists explore the dynamic interplay of art and science, celebrating the cutting-edge research and innovation happening at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNLCR), sponsored by the National Cancer Institute and throughout Frederick. This exhibition includes work that captures the essence of energy and matter—through explorations of physics, biology, and the unseen forces that shape our universe.

"We're excited to offer this interdisciplinary art show that shines a light on artist/scientists and science/artists," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council. "Our world faces a lot of challenges and we're encouraging collaborative, optimistic approaches that link the world-class art and the world-class science found here in Frederick, Maryland."

The show includes many artists based in Frederick such as Lisa Shierer as well as artists from afar such as mathematician and artist Erik Demaine, recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the youngest professor to ever to be hired at MIT at age 20.

Some of the world's consequential advances in science occur in Frederick County where the FNLCR deploys decisive technology at the Advanced Technology Research Facility and in laboratories on Fort Detrick, among other locations. We invited interested artists to review project case studies to learn more about the work at the laboratory.

"We are honored to have science conducted at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research serve as inspiration for this collaborative exhibit," said Dr. Ethan Dmitrovsky, FNLCR laboratory director and president of Leidos Biomedical Research, operator of the laboratory. "Scientists and artists have a lot in common. They share a fascination with the natural world but portray their insights differently."

Participating artists: Susan Aldworth, Shannon Beatty, Karin Birch, Robert Birkenes, Gabriella Boros, Jack Bradshaw, Katherine Burke, Andrea Cavagna and Irene Giardina, Chris Combs, Erik and Martin Demaine, David Eby, Luc Fiedler, Laura Gee, Elliott Hamilton, Scott Homolka, Amelia Jones, Seth Kalish, Julia Laug, Beckie Laughlin, Jocelyn Lee, Daniele Lorio, Dana Major, Julie Maynard, Andrea McCluskey, Aynex Mercado, Emily Mooney, Molly Palmer, Andrea Polli, Yoshiko Ratliff, Janet Seifert, Lisa Sheirer, Robert Strasser, Jon Sutter, Scott Thorp, Angelo Varisano, Negin Vatanian, and Richard Weiblinger. Anatomical prints are on loan from the Frederick Book Arts Center.

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as Sky Stage, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, the Public Art Initiative, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit www.frederickartscouncil.org

SOURCE Frederick Arts Council