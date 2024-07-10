The Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism Presents "Mindful Education -- for Everyone"

FREE Webinar Offers Expert Insights for a Mindful Summer

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism today announced a free event, "Mindful Education — for Everyone," scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 1-2 pm EDT via Zoom. This event, available to the public, aims to make mindfulness part of your summer life with actionable tips and inspiring stories.

The webinar will feature teaching by expert panelists, along with an interactive Q&A session. Esteemed speakers include:

Chia-Ti Chiu, Teacher & Senior Trainer, The Lineage Project: With over 18 years of experience, Chia-Ti teaches yoga, mindfulness, and meditation to young people in public high schools, foster care, detention centers, and alternate-to-incarceration sites. A teacher with The Lineage Project, she leads trainings on mindfulness and somatics with a focus on trauma-conscious and anti-oppression practices.

Yael Shy , CEO, Mindfulness Consulting & Founder, MindfulNYU: Mindfulness transformed Yael's life at 19, providing relief from severe anxiety. For 20 years, she has helped others find joy and worth through mindfulness. The award-winning author of "What Now? Meditation for Your Twenties and Beyond," Yael has also served as Chief Mindfulness Consultant for Procter & Gamble .

Carin Winter , Founder, Mission Be, Mindful Education: Founder of Mission Be, Mindful Education, Carin has impacted over 335,000 students since 2013. A Licensed Master Social Worker, she has extensive experience working with youth in schools, foster care, and the juvenile justice system. Carin has presented at prestigious venues such as The White House and AmeriCorps.

"We are dedicated to expanding the reach of mindfulness practices," said Liz Lewinson, CEO of The Lenz Foundation. "By showcasing the knowledge and experience of our distinguished grantees, we hope to empower individuals from all walks of life to integrate mindfulness into their daily routines."

About the Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism

The mission of The Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism is to foster the growth and development of an authentic American Buddhism that takes its inspiration from the wisdom traditions of the East but adopts new forms, approaches, and applications that are uniquely suited to contemporary American society and culture. The Lenz Foundation is a private 501(c) (3) tax-exempt non-profit charity based in Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://fredericklenzfoundation.org/.

