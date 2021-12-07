The Free Spirits Company Announces Distribution Agreement with Republic National Distributing Company to Accelerate Non-Alcoholic Spirits Growth in the US

The partnership with RNDC represents The Free Spirits Company's ambition to lead this growing category and to partner with the industry's most capable organizations to do so.

"The folks at RNDC are the best in class. I am proud and excited that they've brought us into their amazing portfolio. This partnership will accelerate our growth plans significantly and enable drinkers everywhere to better control their alcohol intake without sacrificing the quality of their cocktails," says Milan Martin, Founder and CEO of The Free Spirits Company.

The Low & No Alcohol category is expected to grow at more than 32% annually as drinkers demand more exciting non-alcoholic adult beverages when socializing.

"As we gear up for Dry January, Free Spirits is a great addition to the better-for-you and alcohol-free category," said Jacob Forsberg, RNDC State Portfolio Director-California. "The category is poised for growth, especially as consumers look for great-tasting alternatives to the liquors they are used to enjoying in specific drinks."

The distribution agreement between the two companies began roll-out across California this Summer and will continue to grow throughout the US.

Free Spirits gives drinkers a new way to enjoy cocktails, giving them complete control over how much – if any – alcohol is used in their construction. By replacing the traditional spirit 1:1 with Free Spirits, drinkers can now enjoy non-alcoholic versions of their favorite cocktails with all the flavor they would expect and none of the effects of alcohol.

Each one of the Free Spirits is crafted to be a complex, nuanced, non-alcoholic alternative to its boozy cousin. Not only are these spirit alternatives crafted to be bold, delicious and non-alcoholic, they are also each infused with B Vitamins and Amino Acids to help elevate the drinker's mood, energy and experience.

The Free Spirits Company is now offering three expressions.

The Spirit of Bourbon is a rich, oaky, caramel-kissed non-alcoholic alternative to a great Kentucky Bourbon. The oak-caramel nose is followed by a velvety-smooth, malty brown sugar finish, making The Spirit of Bourbon the heart and soul of your favorite cocktail.

The Spirit of Gin is a smooth, bright and floral non-alcoholic alternative to a London Dry Gin. With the fresh nose of juniper, followed by notes of citrus, coriander and cardamom, The Spirit of Gin never fails to excite and refresh.

The Spirit of Tequila is made in the spirit of an oaky vanilla-kissed Reposado. With an earthy, spicy nose and a smoky, agave-forward palate, The Spirit of Tequila will ignite the moment and keep the conversation on the sunny side of the street.

Free Spirits are available for purchase at www.drinkfreespirits.com .

Each crafted non-alcoholic bottle retails for $37.

Located in Marin County, California, The Free Spirits Company crafts non-alcoholic spirits including Bourbon, Gin and Tequila through a process called Distillate Reconstruction that sources natural real ingredients like American White Oak, European Juniper, and Mexican Blue Agave, then distills their essence and reconstructs the unique nose, flavor notes, and mouthfeel of the world's great liquors. Where the alcohol would have been, Free Spirits infuses vitamins B3 and B6 along with naturally uplifting amino acids like taurine for that little something extra. With Free Spirits, drinkers have complete control to 'dial-up' or 'dial-down' their favorite cocktail from replacing 1:1 to 'half and half' or beyond, without sacrificing taste. Free Spirits are made for those who refuse to compromise between a great cocktail and a great time. The days without complex and delicious non-alcoholic options are over, it is time to break free. Free Spirits - the good spirit of great cocktails.

