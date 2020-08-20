The FREE Virtual Chesapeake Film Festival Announces a Sneak Preview of Its 2020 Line-up

EASTON, Md., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic can't stop the Chesapeake Film Festival from giving their valued film enthusiasts another fabulous cinema experience in 2020. At NO COST to attendees, they'll receive a four-day All Festival pass to watch any or all of 45 films. It's the festival's gift to film lovers in the community, and beyond. Because the festival is virtual, attendees can watch the films anywhere in the world. All the festival asks is that attendees consider a contribution to offset expenses.

The festival is bringing attendees an explosion of cinematic flavors, including dramas, comedies, environmental concerns, emerging artists, Maryland-made films, fascinating documentaries and pulsating animations. Registration for the festival opens September 1 on chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Trailers of many of the films will also be available on September 1.

Some of the exciting new independent films featured:

California Typewriter might center on a small, beleaguered typewriter repair shop in Berkeley, California, but this … documentary is about so much more than broken keys and busted type wheels. It's really about how we create art. Featuring Tom Hanks, John Meyer and Sam Shepard.

Unarmed Man – Narrative Feature—Civil unrest erupts after a police officer shoots and kills an unarmed black man during a routine traffic stop.

A Piece of Cake—Narrative Short—When a desperate father discovers his daughter's favorite cake decoration is illegal, he descends into a confectionary black market.

Wake Up--In a short film directed by Olivia Wilde, Margaret Qualley stars as a woman awakened to a world she doesn't recognize, one where people are more engaged with screens and devices than with each other.

Emanuel –Documentary Feature—National headlines blazed the story: Churchgoers Gunned Down During Prayer Service in Charleston, South Carolina. After a 21-year-old white supremacist opened fire in Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, nine African Americans lay dead.

An Island Out of Time—Environmental Short— about a remarkable family, the Marshalls, whose lives personify Chesapeake Bay's waterman, seafood-harvesting culture and history.

Lost Cat –Animation—A girl travels through a surreal environment to catch her escaped cat.

Les Animaux Domestiques—Animation—France -- Mr. and Ms. Archibald adopt by turns a dog, a cat, a fly, a toad and a moth. But they do not know anything about animals.

Contact: Nancy Tabor at 443-955-9144 or [email protected]

