The Freedom Bank Foundation Raises Over $106,000 and Forms New Partnership to Support Economic Inclusion

The Latino Economic Development Center's (LEDC's) mission is to serve as a catalyst that drives the economic and social advancement of low- to moderate-income Latinos and other underserved communities by equipping them with the skills and tools to achieve financial independence, acquire personal and business assets, create generational wealth, and become leaders in their communities.

"We are thrilled with the success of our third annual Campaign Celebration event. We are exceptionally grateful for the support of our board of directors, employees, clients, vendor partners, and personal friends who year after year stand behind the Foundation's mission of economic inclusion. We appreciate the hard work of the team at the Community Business Partnership who has administered the Fund on the Foundation's behalf and are excited to take the Foundation to the next level by adding a second CDFI administrator, the LEDC, to our network. Broadening our reach through the LEDC and continuing our key relationship with the CBP, the Fund will now be able to help even more deserving but underserved entrepreneurs. We look forward to using these new funds and our expanded network to make a meaningful difference for entrepreneurs and business owners in our area," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

The Freedom Bank Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Businesses or individuals who are interested in learning more about the Foundation or the NOVA Freedom Fund are asked to contact [email protected] or visit freedom.bank/foundation.

