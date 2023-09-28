The Freedom Bank Foundation's Second Annual Campaign Celebration Event Raises Over $100,000 to Support Economic Inclusion

News provided by

The Freedom Bank of Virginia

28 Sep, 2023, 08:28 ET

Bank Foundation Celebrates Successful Fundraising Event Benefiting Entrepreneurs of Color in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia announces the Freedom Bank Foundation's second annual Campaign Celebration event raised over $100,000 to support the NOVA Freedom Fund. The NOVA Freedom Fund, which is administered by the Community Business Partnership (CBP), provides financing and technical assistance to minorities and entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region. Since 2021, the Foundation has provided capital and assistance to seven local entrepreneurs. Today the Foundation has raised over $250,000 and looks forward to using the funding to assist the more than 100 businesses currently in the NOVA Freedom Fund's pipeline. 

Continue Reading
Attendees at the 2023 Freedom Bank Foundation Campaign Celebration including NOVA Freedom Fund loan recipients Corey Boone, Just Math Tutoring Company; Noel Williams, A Touch of Serenity LLC; Quiana Gainey, SecureTech360 LLC; Sonja Caison, Caison Janitorial Inc; and Malissa Crenshaw and Ursula Moore, Advance Design & Manufacturing Corp.
Attendees at the 2023 Freedom Bank Foundation Campaign Celebration including NOVA Freedom Fund loan recipients Corey Boone, Just Math Tutoring Company; Noel Williams, A Touch of Serenity LLC; Quiana Gainey, SecureTech360 LLC; Sonja Caison, Caison Janitorial Inc; and Malissa Crenshaw and Ursula Moore, Advance Design & Manufacturing Corp.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming success of our second annual Campaign Celebration event. We are exceptionally grateful for the support of our board of directors, employees, clients, vendor partners, and personal friends who stand behind the Foundation's mission of economic inclusion.  Their generous donations enable the NOVA Freedom Fund to assist these deserving business owners and entrepreneurs, five of whom joined us at the event. The loan recipients are finding innovative ways to put these funds to use to grow and strengthen their businesses which are the backbone of our communities. We appreciate the hard work of the team at the Community Business Partnership who is administering the Fund on the Foundation's behalf. We look forward to using these funds to continue to make a meaningful difference for entrepreneurs and business owners of color in our area," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

The Freedom Bank Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Businesses or individuals who are interested in learning more about the Foundation or the NOVA Freedom Fund are asked to contact [email protected] or visit freedom.bank/foundation.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia

Also from this source

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Named Among Top Extraordinary Banks in the Nation

Freedom Bank Announces Annual Campaign Celebration to Support Economic Inclusion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.