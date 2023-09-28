The Freedom Bank Foundation's Second Annual Campaign Celebration Event Raises Over $100,000 to Support Economic Inclusion

Bank Foundation Celebrates Successful Fundraising Event Benefiting Entrepreneurs of Color in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia announces the Freedom Bank Foundation's second annual Campaign Celebration event raised over $100,000 to support the NOVA Freedom Fund. The NOVA Freedom Fund, which is administered by the Community Business Partnership (CBP), provides financing and technical assistance to minorities and entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region. Since 2021, the Foundation has provided capital and assistance to seven local entrepreneurs. Today the Foundation has raised over $250,000 and looks forward to using the funding to assist the more than 100 businesses currently in the NOVA Freedom Fund's pipeline.

Attendees at the 2023 Freedom Bank Foundation Campaign Celebration including NOVA Freedom Fund loan recipients Corey Boone, Just Math Tutoring Company; Noel Williams, A Touch of Serenity LLC; Quiana Gainey, SecureTech360 LLC; Sonja Caison, Caison Janitorial Inc; and Malissa Crenshaw and Ursula Moore, Advance Design & Manufacturing Corp.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming success of our second annual Campaign Celebration event. We are exceptionally grateful for the support of our board of directors, employees, clients, vendor partners, and personal friends who stand behind the Foundation's mission of economic inclusion. Their generous donations enable the NOVA Freedom Fund to assist these deserving business owners and entrepreneurs, five of whom joined us at the event. The loan recipients are finding innovative ways to put these funds to use to grow and strengthen their businesses which are the backbone of our communities. We appreciate the hard work of the team at the Community Business Partnership who is administering the Fund on the Foundation's behalf. We look forward to using these funds to continue to make a meaningful difference for entrepreneurs and business owners of color in our area," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

The Freedom Bank Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Businesses or individuals who are interested in learning more about the Foundation or the NOVA Freedom Fund are asked to contact [email protected] or visit freedom.bank/foundation.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia