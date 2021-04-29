The Freedom Bank of Virginia Announces Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Bank" or "Freedom") today announced net income of $2,468,211, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares to net income of $2,413,775 or $0.33 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $849,806 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2020.

Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, commented, "Balance sheet growth fueled by new lead relationships and additional PPP clients, along with continued improvement in the composition and cost of our deposits, enabled the bank to drive our net income for the first quarter of 2021 to another record level, overcoming a softening in mortgage business volumes caused by rising rates and historically low levels of homes for sale in our primary market. The Bank's momentum enabled us to nearly triple net income in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and sustain strong returns on average assets and returns on average equity relative to peers. I remain grateful to our clients for choosing Freedom Bank in this challenging business climate and proud of our employees who continue to work virtually and deliver strong results in the face of persistent impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across the DC region. "

First Quarter 2021 Highlights include:

Net income for the first quarter was $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,413,775 or $0.33 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $849,806 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . The increase in net income in calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin;

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $3,122,414 for the first quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $1,398,806 for the same period in 2020;

for the first quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of for the same period in 2020; Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 1.28% for the linked quarter and 0.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 ;

compared to 1.28% for the linked quarter and 0.68% for the three months ended ; Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 13.43% for the linked quarter and 5.27% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 ;

compared to 13.43% for the linked quarter and 5.27% for the three months ended ; Total assets were $871.04 million on March 31, 2021 , an increase of $103.99 million or 13.56% from total assets on December 31, 2020 ;

on , an increase of or 13.56% from total assets on ; Total loans increased by $50.94 million or by 8.55% during the quarter. Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $26.20 million or 5.83% during the quarter, while PPP loan balances increased by $22.32 million and mortgage loans held for sale increased by $2.42 million ;

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $49.91 million during the first quarter, primarily due to a surge in deposit growth;

during the first quarter, primarily due to a surge in deposit growth; Total deposits increased by $78.63 million or by 14.34% in the first quarter. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $24.45 million from the linked quarter to $217.44 million and represented 34.67% of total deposits on March 31, 2021 ;

or by 14.34% in the first quarter. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by from the linked quarter to and represented 34.67% of total deposits on ; The net interest margin increased in the first quarter to 3.55%, higher by 49 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 29 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to higher loan yields, up by 47 basis points, and a 12 basis point reduction in funding costs. The increase in loan yields was due to strong loan growth during the quarter as well as acceleration of deferred fees from PPP loans that were forgiven in the first quarter. Excluding the additional income from PPP loan forgiveness would have reduced the net interest margin by 31 basis points;

The cost of funds was 0.51% for the first quarter, lower by 12 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 93 basis points compared to the same period in 2020, as deposit and borrowing costs declined across the board;

Non-interest income decreased by 35.16% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage revenue as higher rates caused mortgage activity to slow from the linked quarter;

Non-interest expense decreased by 4.41% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 37.96% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest expense in calendar quarters was primarily due to higher performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs, as well as an increase in data processing expenses stemming from loan and deposit growth;

The Efficiency Ratio was 67.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 , compared to 67.52% for the linked quarter and 76.15% for the same period in 2020;

, compared to 67.52% for the linked quarter and 76.15% for the same period in 2020; Asset quality remained strong with the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets at 0.28% on March 31, 2021 compared to 0.41% on December 31, 2020 ;

compared to 0.41% on ; As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Bank recognized a $64,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.92% (or 1.16% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 0.99% in the linked quarter (or 1.21% excluding PPP loans);

provision for loan losses during the first quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.92% (or 1.16% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 0.99% in the linked quarter (or 1.21% excluding PPP loans); The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.95%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.88%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.88% and a Total Capital ratio of 13.84%.

Total Revenue

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was less than the linked quarter, primarily due to lower non-interest income, and higher by 54.69% compared to the same period in 2020.

Payment Protection Program Activity

In the second quarter of 2020, the Bank processed and funded 510 PPP loans (referred to as 2020 PPP loans), with balances of $106.37 million. The interest rate on these 2020 PPP loans was 1% and the term varied from two to five years. The SBA also paid processing fees which were deferred over the term of the loans. The loans were fully guaranteed and could be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

In December of 2020, Congress approved a renewal of the PPP loan program with different rules and requirements for small businesses to receive loans, referred to as 2021 PPP loans. These 2021 PPP loans were also fully guaranteed and may be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA. The interest rate on the loans was 1% and the term was five years. As with 2020 PPP loans, the SBA paid processing fees which are being deferred over the term of the loans. As of April 13, 2021, the bank had made 337 of these PPP loans with a total balance of $50.14 million and expects to collect $2.10 million in fees over the term of the loans.

Beginning in January of 2021, the bank began to process loan forgiveness applications from borrowers of 2020 PPP loans. As of April 13, 2021, the SBA had forgiven 277 of these PPP loans with balances of $33.19 million, and the bank had earned $1.31 million in fees expected to be collected on all 2020 PPP loans.

Net Interest Income

The Bank recorded net interest income of $6.67 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 20.88% compared to the linked quarter, and 70.20% higher than the same period in 2020. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 3.55%, higher by 49 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 29 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter was $576,748.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter:

The surge in deposits during the quarter resulted in high levels of excess liquidity which pressured yields on average earning assets.

Yields on average earning assets increased by 38 basis points to 4.02% compared to 3.64% in the linked quarter, primarily due to higher yields on loans and investment securities.

Loan yields increased by 47 basis points to 4.61% from 4.14% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points to 2.34% from 2.30% in the linked quarter.

Cost of funds decreased by 12 basis points to 0.51%, from 0.63% in the linked quarter, on continued declines in deposit and borrowing costs.

Excluding the additional income from PPP loan forgiveness would have reduced the net interest margin by 31 basis points.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.06 million for the first quarter, lower by 35.16% compared to the linked quarter and higher by 29.06% compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage originations in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 4.41% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 37.96% compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in non-interest expenses in the first quarter compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower mortgage settlement costs, and declines in professional fees and data processing expenses.

The Efficiency Ratio was 67.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 67.52% for the prior quarter and 76.15% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes

The bank's effective tax rate during the quarter was 19.30% compared to an effective tax rate of 21.83% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate was largely due to application of tax credits received from an investment in low income housing tax credits. The bank expects to receive additional tax credits from this investment in 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $2.48 million or 0.41% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.18 million or 0.58% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of March 31, 2021. On March 31, 2021, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $2.48 million or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2021 compared to $3.18 million or 0.41% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

In 2020, in accordance with the spirit and provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank allowed borrowers who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to defer loan payments for six months. All of those borrowers had resumed loan payments and there were no loans on payment deferrals as of March 31, 2021.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter, it was determined that a $64,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth, the release of reserves related to loans whose payments had been deferred, and changes to environmental factors. The Bank booked a provision of $238,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Bank's ALLL ratio was 0.92% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.16% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2021 compared to an ALLL ratio of 0.99% at December 31, 2020 (or 1.21% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $871.04 million compared to $767.04 million on December 31, 2020. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

PPP loan balances increased by $22.32 million

Other loans held-for investment grew by $26.20 million

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $49.91 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities at March 31, 2021 were $795.41 million compared to total liabilities of $693.59 million on December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $627.12 million compared to total deposits of $548.49 million on December 31, 2020. The primary reason for the increase in deposits compared to the linked quarter was an increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $27.45 million during the quarter, and comprised 34.67% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 35.19% of total deposits on December 31, 2020, and 20.58% of total deposits on March 31, 2020. Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined during the quarter, while lower cost PPP Liquidity Facility term advances increased.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2021 was $75.63 million compared to $73.46 million on December 31, 2020. Additional paid in capital was $59.35 million on March 31, 2021 compared to $59.22 million on December 31, 2020. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $420,596 on net unrealized losses during the first quarter of 2021. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,307,915 on March 31, 2021 compared to 7,283,647 shares on December 31, 2020. The tangible book value of the Bank's common stock at March 31, 2021 was $10.35 per share compared to $10.09 per share on December 31, 2020 and $9.02 per share on March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021 of the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized banks. The Bank's capital ratios on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020





Total Capital Ratio 13.84% 14.21%





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.88% 13.21%





Common Equity



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.88% 13.21%





Leverage Ratio 10.95% 11.20%

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna and Manassas, Virginia. Freedom Bank also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank's deposit and loan services, visit the Bank's website at www.freedom.bank

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Bank operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Bank's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Bank, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Bank's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Bank's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Bank's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Bank cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Bank may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)

(Audited)



March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS







Cash and Due from Banks

$ 2,070,355

$ 1,792,660 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

75,456,515

25,543,295 Securities Available-for-Sale

99,205,646

97,188,125 Securities Held-to-Maturity

16,102,737

16,132,367 Restricted Stock Investments

3,243,650

3,607,800 Loans Held for Sale

47,468,542

45,047,711 PPP Loans Held for Investment

123,536,745

101,215,376 Other Loans Held for Investment

475,410,582

449,211,475 Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,534,832)

(5,454,925) Net Loans

593,412,495

544,971,926 Bank Premises and Equipment, net

1,249,420

1,298,409 Accrued Interest Receivable

2,762,987

2,868,868 Deferred Tax Asset

949,565

1,154,078 Bank-Owned Life Insurance

17,161,100

17,035,214 Right of Use Asset, net

3,421,073

3,258,817 Other Assets

8,540,665

7,145,687 Total Assets

871,044,750

767,044,957 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Deposits







Demand Deposits







Non-interest Bearing

$ 217,441,663

$ 192,987,984 Interest Bearing

206,798,973

176,424,255 Savings Deposits

3,864,523

2,962,303 Time Deposits

199,011,687

176,114,292 Total Deposits

627,116,846

548,488,834 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

26,928,571

30,071,429 PPP Liquidity Facility Advances

123,053,517

101,951,020 Accrued Interest Payable

432,554

480,816 Lease Liability

3,512,888

3,347,075 Other Liabilities

14,365,904

9,247,507 Total Liabilities

795,410,280

693,586,681 Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;







0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

-

- Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:







23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.







Voting Common Stock:







6,634,915 and 6,610,647 Shares Issued and Outstanding







at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively







(Includes 97,805 and 100,002 Unvested Shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,



respectively)

65,371

65,106 Non-Voting Common Stock:







673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,









6,730

6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital

59,351,852

59,223,538 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

920,057

1,340,654 Retained Earnings

15,290,459

12,822,248 Total Stockholders' Equity

75,634,469

73,458,276 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

871,044,750

767,044,957

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three



months ended

months ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 Interest Income







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 6,912,386

$ 5,035,645 Interest on Investment Securities

636,742

357,942 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

8,831

78,237 Total Interest Income

7,557,959

5,471,824 Interest Expense







Interest on Deposits

675,824

1,395,959 Interest on Borrowings

212,923

157,519 Total Interest Expense

888,747

1,553,478









Net Interest Income

6,669,212

3,918,346 Provision for Loan Losses

(64,000)

(549,000) Net Interest Income After







Provision for Loan Losses

6,605,212

3,369,346 Non-Interest Income







Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 2,822,186

2,117,866 Service Charges and Other Income

48,702

39,075 Gain on Sale of Securities

12,885

25,608 Servicing Income

51,643

- Swap Fee Income

-

87,500 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-







owned Life Insurance

125,886

101,998 Total Non-interest Income

3,061,302

2,372,047 Non-Interest Expenses







Officer and Employee Compensation







and Benefits

4,662,235

3,200,721 Occupancy Expense

290,389

292,794 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

155,916

184,022 Insurance Expense

57,056

52,335 Professional Fees

291,434

281,396 Data and Item Processing

267,783

174,135 Advertising

73,078

58,804 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

185,429

175,870 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

463,419

221,374 Other Operating Expense

161,361

148,487 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,608,100

4,789,938 Income Before Income Taxes

3,058,414

951,455 Income Tax Expense

590,203

101,649 Net Income

$ 2,468,211

$ 849,806 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.34

$ 0.12 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.11 Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Basic

7,295,190

7,348,022 Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Diluted

7,334,463

7,435,490











THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 6,912,386

$ 5,931,405

$ 5,657,929

$ 5,508,679

$ 5,035,645 Interest on Investment Securities 636,742

630,449

799,976

500,293

357,942 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 8,831

10,083

8,236

13,002

78,237 Total Interest Income 7,557,959

6,571,937

6,466,141

6,021,974

5,471,824



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 675,824

827,780

919,326

1,095,532

1,395,959 Interest on Borrowings 212,923

226,724

231,700

208,765

157,519 Total Interest Expense 888,747

1,054,504

1,151,026

1,304,297

1,553,478



















Net Interest Income 6,669,212

5,517,433

5,315,115

4,717,677

3,918,346 Provision for Loan Losses (64,000)

(238,000)

-

(705,000)

(549,000) Net Interest Income after

















Provision for Loan Losses 6,605,212

5,279,433

5,315,115

4,012,677

3,369,346 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 2,822,186

4,283,961

4,742,574

2,805,570

2,117,878 Service Charges and Other Income 48,702

30,535

14,802

33,923

39,062 Gains on Sale of Securities 12,885

3,921

17,174

-

25,608 Servicing Income 51,643

-

-

-

- Swap Fee Income -

270,450

-

299,762

87,500 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 125,886

132,555

277,164

127,496

101,998 Total Non-interest Income 3,061,302

4,721,422

5,051,714

3,266,751

2,372,046







































Revenue $ 9,730,514

$ 10,238,855

$ 10,366,829

$ 7,984,428

$ 6,290,392



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 4,662,235

4,479,310

5,065,021

3,488,369

3,200,721 Occupancy Expense 290,389

294,600

306,291

300,634

292,794 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 155,916

227,758

175,684

147,910

184,022 Insurance Expense 57,056

49,008

43,836

51,263

52,335 Professional Fees 291,434

417,497

274,505

325,545

281,396 Data and Item Processing 267,783

322,373

230,152

285,942

174,135 Advertising 73,078

83,559

99,508

36,732

58,804 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 185,429

185,379

185,404

178,812

175,870 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 463,419

675,218

600,592

454,866

221,374 Other Operating Expense 161,361

178,287

194,777

156,733

148,486



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,608,100

6,912,989

7,175,770

5,426,806

4,789,937 Income before Income Taxes 3,058,414

3,087,866

3,191,059

1,852,622

951,455



















Income Tax Expense 590,203

674,091

615,689

327,097

101,649



















Net Income $ 2,468,211

$ 2,413,775

$ 2,575,370

$ 1,525,525

$ 849,806 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.36

$ 0.21

$ 0.12 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ 0.21

$ 0.11 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,295,190

7,252,552

7,234,294

7,238,751

7,348,022 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,334,463

7,312,247

7,277,112

7,267,773

7,435,490

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









March 31, 2021









December 31, 2020









September 30, 2020









June 30, 2020









March 31, 2020









Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets

























































Cash $ 42,563,835

$ 8,831

0.08%

$ 38,217,380

$ 10,083

0.10%

$ 29,769,485

$ 8,236

0.11%

$ 59,558,556

$ 13,002

0.09%

$ 24,919,112

$ 78,237

1.26%



























































Investments (Tax Exempt) 24,057,819

152,583





23,815,369

151,564





11,434,264

250,016





5,953,752

48,657





4,541,049

38,411



Investments (Taxable) 91,675,593

516,202





90,609,147

510,714





90,668,376

602,463





65,890,906

399,846





51,701,396

327,597



Total Investments 115,733,412

668,785

2.34%

114,424,516

662,278

2.30%

102,102,640

852,479

3.32%

71,844,658

448,503

2.51%

56,242,445

366,008

2.62%



























































Total Loans 607,880,043

$6,912,386

4.61%

569,936,960

5,931,405

4.14%

549,575,996

5,657,929

4.10%

510,763,192

5,521,293

4.35%

404,818,548

5,048,285

5.02%



























































Earning Assets 766,177,290

7,590,002

4.02%

722,578,856

6,603,766

3.64%

681,448,121

6,518,644

3.81%

642,166,406

5,982,798

3.75%

485,980,105

5,492,530

4.55%



















































































































































































Assets $ 794,829,492









$ 747,427,986









$ 705,290,352









$ 665,767,229









$ 504,847,678



































































Liabilities

























































Interest Checking $ 32,270,173

15,629

0.20%

$ 39,206,072

15,165

0.15%

$ 27,902,031

11,914

0.17%

$ 23,143,536

13,029

0.23%

$ 25,788,577

22,351

0.35% Money Market 148,969,677

62,497

0.17%

138,196,830

74,468

0.21%

132,371,367

93,750

0.28%

129,569,263

139,111

0.43%

94,433,574

275,134

1.17% Savings 3,301,845

814

0.10%

2,836,001

717

0.10%

3,055,994

761

0.10%

2,533,676

703

0.11%

2,382,236

1,099

0.19% Time Deposits 172,994,520

596,885

1.40%

175,514,471

737,430

1.67%

178,221,780

812,901

1.82%

183,220,441

942,690

2.07%

195,524,566

1,097,375

2.26% Interest Bearing Deposits 357,536,215

675,825

0.77%

355,753,374

827,780

0.93%

341,551,172

919,326

1.07%

338,466,916

1,095,533

1.30%

318,128,953

1,395,959

1.76%



























































Borrowings $ 134,120,845

212,923

0.64%

$ 135,328,997

226,724

0.67%

$ 136,793,181

231,700

0.67%

$ 110,132,851

208,765

0.76%

$ 40,076,102

157,519

1.58%



























































Interest Bearing Liabilities 491,657,060

888,748

0.73%

491,082,371

1,054,504

0.85%

478,344,353

1,151,026

0.96%

448,599,767

1,304,298

1.17%

358,205,055

1,553,478

1.74%



























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 215,148,589









$ 177,583,960









$ 151,878,149









$ 145,370,721









$ 76,609,290



































































Cost of Funds







0.51%









0.63%









0.73%









0.88%









1.44%



























































Net Interest Margin1



$ 6,701,254

3.55%





$ 5,549,262

3.06%





$ 5,367,618

3.13%





$ 4,678,500

2.93%





$ 3,939,052

3.26% Shareholders Equity $ 74,480,607









$ 71,511,341









$ 68,801,586









$ 66,403,194









$ 64,868,539



































































1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets











Average Balances, Income and

Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











March 31, 2021

Income /





March 30, 2020

Income /







Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Assets























Cash $ 42,563,835

$ 8,831

0.08%

$ 24,919,112

$ 78,237

1.26%



























Investments (Tax Exempt) 24,057,819

152,583





4,541,049

38,411





Investments (Taxable) 91,675,593

516,202





51,701,396

327,597





Total Investments 115,733,412

668,785

2.34%

56,242,445

366,008

2.62%



























Total Loans 607,880,043

6,912,386

4.61%

404,818,548

5,048,285

5.02%



























Earning Assets 766,177,290

7,590,002

4.02%

485,980,105

5,492,530

4.55%



























Assets $ 794,829,492









$ 504,847,678



































Liabilities























Interest Checking $ 32,270,173

15,629

0.20%

$ 25,788,577

22,351

0.35%

Money Market 148,969,677

62,497

0.17%

94,433,574

275,134

1.17%

Savings 3,301,845

814

0.10%

2,382,236

1,099

0.19%

Time Deposits 172,994,520

596,885

1.40%

195,524,566

1,097,375

1.26%

Interest Bearing Deposits 357,536,215

675,825

0.77%

318,128,953

1,395,959

1.76%



























Borrowings 134,120,845

212,923

0.64%

40,076,102

157,519

1.58%



























Interest Bearing Liabilities 491,657,060

888,748

0.73%

358,205,055

1,553,478

1.74%



























Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 215,148,589









$ 76,609,290



































Cost of Funds







0.51%









1.44%



























Net Interest Margin1



$ 6,701,254

3.55%





$ 3,939,052

3.26%

Shareholders Equity $ 74,480,607









$ 64,868,539









ROAA 1.26%









0.68%









ROAE 13.44%









5.27%



































1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended: (Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Ratios March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 95.51% 100.35% 94.34% 105.31% 97.52% Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.26% 1.28% 1.45% 0.92% 0.68% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.44% 13.43% 14.89% 9.24% 5.27% Efficiency Ratio 67.91% 67.52% 69.22% 67.97% 76.15% Net Interest Margin1 3.55% 3.06% 3.13% 2.93% 3.26% Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.02% 3.64% 3.81% 3.75% 4.55% Yield on Securities 2.34% 2.30% 3.32% 2.51% 2.62% Yield on Loans 4.61% 4.14% 4.10% 4.35% 5.02% Cost of Funds 0.51% 0.63% 0.73% 0.88% 1.44% Noninterest income to Total Revenue 31.46% 46.11% 48.73% 40.91% 37.71% Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.35 $10.09 $9.75 $9.33 $9.02 Share Price Data









Closing Price $10.90 $9.10 $7.20 $7.50 $5.80 Book Value Multiple 105% 90% 74% 80% 64% Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,307,915 7,283,647 7,233,751 7,238,751 7,238,751 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,295,190 7,252,552 7,234,294 7,238,751 7,348,022 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,334,463 7,312,247 7,277,112 7,267,773 7,435,490 Capital Ratios









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.95% 11.20% 11.57% 11.23% 12.88% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.88% 13.21% 14.10% 13.90% 14.35% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 12.88% 13.21% 14.10% 13.90% 14.35% Total Risk Based Capital ratio 13.84% 14.21% 15.17% 14.99% 15.38% Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.00% Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.41% 0.58% 1.06% 0.77% 0.57% Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.28% 0.41% 0.49% 0.57% 0.43% Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.41% 0.58% 0.76% 0.70% 0.54% Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $64,000 $238,000 $0 $705,000 $549,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment 0.92% 0.99% 1.04% 1.02% 1.16% Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.16% 1.21% 1.32% 1.28% 1.16%











1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets



