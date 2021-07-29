The Freedom Bank of Virginia Reports Record Earnings and the Board Approves Formation of Bank Holding Company

FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Bank" or "Freedom") today announced net income of $2,626,381, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $1,525,525 or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2020. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $5,094,592 or $0.69 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,375,331 or $0.33 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020. The Bank is also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the formation of a new bank holding company, subject to regulatory approval.

Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, commented, "I am proud of our team for delivering another quarter of record earnings with diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 higher by 71.43% compared to the same period in 2020. In particular, the 22.06% (annualized) organic loan growth (excluding PPP loans) achieved in the second quarter of 2021 is evidence of our momentum as the economy opens up and we return to work in person. The Bank was able to combat the compression in loan yields by continuing to improve our deposit mix, which reduced the cost of funds for the second quarter to 42 basis points. We celebrated Freedom Bank's 20th Anniversary on July 23 and the formation of the new holding company will put the Bank in the best position going forward to respond to evolving market conditions with more capital alternatives and will allow us to take advantage of future opportunities as they arise."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights include:

Net income for the second quarter was $2,626,381 or $0.36 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $1,525,525 or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 . The 72.16% increase in net income across calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin compared to the prior calendar quarter;

or per diluted share compared to net income of or per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of or per diluted share for the three months ended . The 72.16% increase in net income across calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin compared to the prior calendar quarter; Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased by 34.16% to $3,431,336 for the second quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $2,557,622 for the same period in 2020;

for the second quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of for the same period in 2020; Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.26% for the linked quarter and 0.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 . ROAA for the first six months of 2021 was 1.25% compared to 0.82% for the same period in 2020;

compared to 1.26% for the linked quarter and 0.92% for the three months ended . ROAA for the first six months of 2021 was 1.25% compared to 0.82% for the same period in 2020; Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 13.44% for the linked quarter and 9.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 . ROAE for the first six months of 2021 was 13.55% compared to 7.28% for the same period in 2020;

compared to 13.44% for the linked quarter and 9.24% for the three months ended . ROAE for the first six months of 2021 was 13.55% compared to 7.28% for the same period in 2020; Total assets were $837.07 million on June 30, 2021 , an increase of $70.02 million or 9.13% from total assets on December 31, 2020 ;

on , an increase of or 9.13% from total assets on ; Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $26.16 million or 5.50% during the quarter, while PPP loan balances decreased by $27.0 million on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $22.43 million , on a decline in mortgage activity;

or 5.50% during the quarter, while PPP loan balances decreased by on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by , on a decline in mortgage activity; Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $27.87 million during the second quarter;

during the second quarter; Total deposits decreased by $5.01 million or by 0.80% in the second quarter and increased by $73.61 million or 13.42% in the first six months of 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $9.42 million from the linked quarter to $226.86 million and represented 36.47% of total deposits on June 30, 2021 ;

or by 0.80% in the second quarter and increased by or 13.42% in the first six months of 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by from the linked quarter to and represented 36.47% of total deposits on ; The net interest margin decreased in the second quarter to 3.38%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 45 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the additional income from forgiveness of PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 3.13%. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to lower yields on loans and investments, down by 13 basis points and 12 basis points respectively, partially offset by a 9 basis point reduction in funding costs. Loan payoff activity during the second quarter was the primary cause of the decrease in loan yields;

The cost of funds was 0.42% for the second quarter, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 46 basis points compared to the same period in 2020, as deposit and borrowing costs declined;

Non-interest income decreased by 25.10% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage revenue as higher rates caused mortgage activity to slow from the linked quarter;

Non-interest expense decreased by 13.91% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 4.83% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense in linked quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs;

The Efficiency Ratio was 62.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 , compared to 67.91% for the linked quarter and 67.97% for the same period in 2020;

, compared to 67.91% for the linked quarter and 67.97% for the same period in 2020; Asset quality improved with the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets at 0.11% on June 30, 2021 compared to 0.41% on December 31, 2020 ;

compared to 0.41% on ; As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Bank recognized a $191,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 0.92% in the linked quarter (or 1.16% excluding PPP loans);

provision for loan losses during the second quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 0.92% in the linked quarter (or 1.16% excluding PPP loans); The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.56%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.90%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.90% and a Total Capital ratio of 13.86%.

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Income

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased by 34.16% to $3,431,336 for the second quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $2,557,622 for the same period in 2020;

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020







Net Income $ 2,626,381

$ 1,525,525 Income Tax Expense 613,955

327,097 Provision 191,000

705,000







Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 3,431,336

$ 2,557,622

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Activity

In the second quarter of 2020, the Bank processed and funded 510 PPP loans (referred to as 2020 PPP loans), with balances of $106.37 million. The interest rate on these 2020 PPP loans was 1% and the term varied from two to five years. The SBA also paid processing fees which were deferred over the term of the loans. The loans were fully guaranteed and could be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

In December of 2020, Congress approved a renewal of the PPP loan program with different rules and requirements for small businesses to receive loans, referred to as Round two PPP loans. These 2021 PPP loans were also fully guaranteed and may be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA. The interest rate on the loans was 1% and the term was five years. As with 2020 PPP loans, the SBA paid processing fees which are being deferred over the term of the loans. The Bank originated $53.89 million of Round two PPP loans during 2021.

Beginning in January of 2021, the bank began to process loan forgiveness applications from borrowers of 2020 PPP loans. As of June 30, 2021, the SBA had forgiven 354 of these PPP loans with balances of $55.08 million, and the bank had recognized income from acceleration of processing fees of $1.09 million.

Net Interest Income

The Bank recorded net interest income of $6.83 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.37% compared to the linked quarter, and 44.72% higher than the same period in 2020. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 3.38%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 45 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the second quarter was $513,543 (from $30.25 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $576,748 (from $24.83 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the additional income from forgiveness of PPP loans, the net interest margin in the second quarter would have been 3.13%.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter:

While average loan balances and investments increased during the second quarter, the increase in average deposits was far greater and average cash balances surged during the quarter, pressuring yields on average earning assets.

Yields on average earning assets decreased by 24 basis points to 3.78% compared to 4.02% in the linked quarter, primarily due to lower yields on loans and investment securities.

Loan yields decreased by 13 basis points to 4.48% from 4.61% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 12 basis points to 2.22% from 2.34% in the linked quarter.

Cost of funds decreased by 9 basis points to 0.42%, from 0.51% in the linked quarter, on continued declines in deposit and borrowing costs.

Excluding the additional income from PPP loan forgiveness would have reduced the net interest margin by 25 basis points.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.29 million for the second quarter, lower by 25.10% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 29.81% compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter and calendar quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage activity.

Total Revenue

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was less than the linked quarter, primarily due to lower non-interest income, and higher by 14.23% compared to the same period in 2020.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 13.91% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 4.83% compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in non-interest expenses in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower costs related to mortgage commissions and mortgage settlements.

The Efficiency Ratio was 62.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 67.91% for the prior quarter and 67.97% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes

The bank's effective tax rate during the quarter was 18.95% compared to an effective tax rate of 21.83% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate was largely due to application of tax credits received from an investment in low income housing tax credits. The bank expects to receive additional tax credits from this investment in 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $879,089 or 0.15% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.48 million or 0.41% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2021, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $879,089 or 0.11% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.48 million or 0.28% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

In 2020, in accordance with the spirit and provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank allowed borrowers who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan payments for six months. All of those borrowers had resumed loan payments and there were no loans on payment deferrals as of June 30, 2021.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter, it was determined that a $191,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Bank booked a provision of $64,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The Bank's ALLL ratio was 0.96% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.15% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of June 30, 2021 compared to an ALLL ratio of 0.92% at March 31, 2021 (or 1.16% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $837.07 million compared to $871.04 million on March 31, 2021. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $27.87 million

Available for sale investment balances increased by $14.27 million

PPP loan balances decreased by $27.02 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA

on loan forgiveness by the SBA Other loans held-for investment grew by $26.16 million

Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $22.43 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities at June 30, 2021 were $758.07 million compared to total liabilities of $795.41 million on March 31, 2021. Total deposits were $622.10 million compared to total deposits of $627.12 million on March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $9.42 million during the quarter, and comprised 36.47% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 35.19% of total deposits on December 31, 2020. Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined by $2.75 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $24.92 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $78.99 million compared to $75.63 million on March 31, 2021. Additional paid-in capital was $59.46 million on June 30, 2021 compared to $59.35 million on March 31, 2021. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, increased by $623,126 on net unrealized gains during the second quarter of 2021. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,305,581 on June 30, 2021 compared to 7,307,915 shares on March 31, 2021. The tangible book value of the Bank's common stock at June 30, 2021 was $10.81 per share compared to $10.35 per share on March 31 2021 and $9.33 per share on June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021 of the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized banks. The Bank's capital ratios on June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 were as follows:



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021





Total Capital Ratio 13.86% 13.84%





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.90% 12.88% Common Equity



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.90% 12.88%





Leverage Ratio 10.56% 10.95%

Bank Holding Company

Applications will be filed with the appropriate regulators and, if approved, the Bank would become a subsidiary of the newly-formed bank holding company to be named Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. The Board of Directors believe that forming a holding company now provides more efficient access to capital markets if the need arises, creates flexibility in the overall capital management for our organization, and broadens the nature of non-bank activities that can be conducted.

Current shareholders of the Bank would become shareholders of the newly-formed bank holding company and current shareholders will have the same rights and ownership percentage in the new holding company as they presently have in the bank. The Bank's Board of Directors believes this new corporate structure will provide added financial and operational flexibility for the Bank at a time when the Board is focused on continued growth and expansion of the Bank.

The holding company formation will not impact the Bank's operations; the Bank will continue to provide its full range of financial services comprised of retail banking, commercial banking, and mortgage products. The Bank's headquarters will remain in Fairfax, VA as will the newly-formed holding company.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. Freedom Bank also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank's deposit and loan services, visit the Bank's website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Bank operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Bank's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Bank, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Bank's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Bank's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Bank's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Bank cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Bank may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

[email protected]: Email

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 2,445,822

$ 2,070,355

$ 1,792,660 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 47,583,608

75,456,515

25,543,295 Securities Available-for-Sale 113,476,021

99,205,646

97,188,125 Securities Held-to-Maturity 16,071,231

16,102,737

16,132,367 Restricted Stock Investments 3,135,150

3,243,650

3,607,800 Loans Held for Sale 25,035,561

47,468,542

45,047,711 PPP Loans Held for Investment 96,521,227

123,536,745

101,215,376 Other Loans Held for Investment 501,568,684

475,410,582

449,211,475 Allowance for Loan Losses (5,765,021)

(5,534,832)

(5,454,925) Net Loans 592,324,890

593,412,495

544,971,926 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 1,221,283

1,249,420

1,298,409 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,650,012

2,762,987

2,868,868 Deferred Tax Asset 1,094,904

949,565

1,154,078 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 20,037,218

17,161,100

17,035,214 Right of Use Asset, net 3,180,647

3,421,073

3,258,817 Other Assets 8,814,083

8,540,665

7,145,687 Total Assets 837,070,430

871,044,750

767,044,957 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 226,861,750

$ 217,441,663

$ 192,987,984 Interest Bearing 190,881,615

206,798,973

176,424,255 Savings Deposits 4,376,920

3,864,523

2,962,303 Time Deposits 199,982,659

199,011,687

176,114,292 Total Deposits 622,102,944

627,116,846

548,488,834 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 24,178,571

26,928,571

30,071,429 PPP Liquidity Facility Advances 98,138,367

123,053,517

101,951,020 Accrued Interest Payable 377,023

432,554

480,816 Lease Liability 3,284,393

3,512,888

3,347,075 Other Liabilities 9,992,518

14,365,904

9,247,507 Total Liabilities 758,073,816

795,410,280

693,586,681 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021









and December 31, 2020 -

-

- Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,632,581, 6,634,915 and 6,610,647 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively









(Includes 95,471, 97,805 and 100,002 Unvested Shares at June 30, 2021,









March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 65,371

65,371

65,106 Non-Voting Common Stock:









673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding June 30, 2021,









March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 6,730

6,730

6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 59,464,489

59,351,852

59,223,538 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net 1,543,183

920,057

1,340,654 Retained Earnings 17,916,841

15,290,459

12,822,248 Total Stockholders' Equity 78,996,614

75,634,469

73,458,276 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 837,070,430

871,044,750

767,044,957

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 6,951,964

$ 5,508,680

$ 13,864,350

$ 10,544,324 Interest on Investment Securities

655,996

500,293

1,292,738

858,235 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

15,170

13,001

24,002

91,239 Total Interest Income

7,623,130

6,021,974

15,181,090

11,493,798 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

582,997

1,095,532

1,258,821

2,491,491 Interest on Borrowings

212,703

208,765

425,626

366,284 Total Interest Expense

795,700

1,304,297

1,684,447

2,857,775

















Net Interest Income

6,827,430

4,717,677

13,496,643

8,636,023 Provision for Loan Losses

(191,000)

(705,000)

(255,000)

(1,254,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

6,636,430

4,012,677

13,241,643

7,382,023 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 2,022,153

2,805,338

4,834,339

4,923,204 Service Charges and Other Income

100,153

34,155

158,855

73,230 Gain on Sale of Securities

1,726

-

14,610

25,608 Servicing Income

42,847

-

94,490

- Swap Fee Income

-

299,762

-

387,262 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

126,117

127,496

252,003

229,494 Total Non-interest Income

2,292,996

3,266,751

5,354,297

5,638,798 Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,760,697

3,488,369

8,422,931

6,689,090 Occupancy Expense

306,521

300,634

596,910

593,428 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

159,420

147,910

315,336

331,932 Insurance Expense

65,356

51,263

122,412

103,597 Professional Fees

359,159

325,545

650,593

606,941 Data and Item Processing

311,000

285,942

578,783

460,076 Advertising

82,605

36,732

155,683

95,535 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

192,508

178,812

377,937

354,682 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

274,231

454,866

737,651

676,240 Other Operating Expense

177,593

156,733

338,954

305,223 Total Non-interest Expenses

5,689,090

5,426,806

12,297,190

10,216,744 Income Before Income Taxes

3,240,336

1,852,622

6,298,750

2,804,077 Income Tax Expense

613,955

327,097

1,204,158

428,746 Net Income

$ 2,626,381

$ 1,525,525

$ 5,094,592

$ 2,375,331 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.36

$ 0.21

$ 0.70

$ 0.33 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.21

$ 0.69

$ 0.33 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,306,710

7,238,751

7,300,953

7,233,136 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,354,389

7,267,773

7,344,697

7,294,600

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Interest Income



















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 6,951,964

$ 6,912,386

$ 5,931,405

$ 5,657,929

$ 5,508,680

Interest on Investment Securities 655,996

636,742

630,449

799,976

500,293

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 15,170

8,831

10,083

8,236

13,001

Total Interest Income 7,623,130

7,557,959

6,571,937

6,466,141

6,021,974























Interest Expense



















Interest on Deposits 582,997

675,824

827,780

919,326

1,095,532

Interest on Borrowings 212,703

212,923

226,724

231,700

208,765

Total Interest Expense 795,700

888,747

1,054,504

1,151,026

1,304,297























Net Interest Income 6,827,430

6,669,212

5,517,433

5,315,115

4,717,677

Provision for Loan Losses (191,000)

(64,000)

(238,000)

-

(705,000)

Net Interest Income after



















Provision for Loan Losses 6,636,430

6,605,212

5,279,433

5,315,115

4,012,677

Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 2,022,153

2,822,186

4,283,961

4,742,574

2,805,338

Service Charges and Other Income 100,153

48,702

30,535

14,802

34,155

Gains on Sale of Securities 1,726

12,885

3,921

17,174

-

Servicing Income 42,847

51,643

-

-

-

Swap Fee Income -

-

270,450

-

299,762

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-



















owned Life Insurance 126,117

125,886

132,555

277,164

127,496

Total Non-interest Income 2,292,996

3,061,302

4,721,422

5,051,714

3,266,751













































Revenue $ 9,120,426

$ 9,730,514

$ 10,238,855

$ 10,366,829

$ 7,984,428























Non-Interest Expenses



















Officer and Employee Compensation



















and Benefits 3,760,697

4,662,235

4,479,310

5,065,021

3,488,369

Occupancy Expense 306,521

290,389

294,600

306,291

300,634

Equipment and Depreciation Expense 159,420

155,916

227,758

175,684

147,910

Insurance Expense 65,356

57,056

49,008

43,836

51,263

Professional Fees 359,159

291,434

417,497

274,505

325,545

Data and Item Processing 311,000

267,783

322,373

230,152

285,942

Advertising 82,605

73,078

83,559

99,508

36,732

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 192,508

185,429

185,379

185,404

178,812

Mortgage Fees and Settlements 274,231

463,419

675,218

600,592

454,866

Other Operating Expense 177,593

161,361

178,287

194,777

156,733























Total Non-interest Expenses 5,689,090

6,608,100

6,912,989

7,175,770

5,426,806

Income before Income Taxes 3,240,336

3,058,414

3,087,866

3,191,059

1,852,622























Income Tax Expense 613,955

590,203

674,091

615,689

327,097























Net Income $ 2,626,381

$ 2,468,211

$ 2,413,775

$ 2,575,370

$ 1,525,525

Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.36

$ 0.21

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ 0.21

Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Basic 7,306,710

7,295,190

7,252,552

7,234,294

7,238,751

Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Diluted 7,354,389

7,334,463

7,312,247

7,277,112

7,267,773



Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









June 30, 2021









March 31, 2021









Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets





















Cash $ 64,848,200

$ 15,170

0.09%

$ 42,563,835

$ 8,831

0.08%























Investments (Tax Exempt) 23,292,663

223,691





24,057,819

152,583



Investments (Taxable) 103,971,494

479,280





91,675,593

516,202



Total Investments 127,264,157

702,971

2.22%

115,733,412

668,785

2.34%























Total Loans 622,826,541

$ 6,951,964

4.48%

607,880,043

$ 6,912,386

4.61%























Earning Assets 814,938,898

7,670,105

3.78%

766,177,290

7,590,002

4.02%







































































Assets $ 846,402,419









$ 794,829,492































Liabilities





















Interest Checking $ 34,272,772

10,907

0.13%

$ 32,270,173

15,629

0.20% Money Market 164,337,737

63,989

0.16%

148,969,677

62,497

0.17% Savings 4,195,416

1,078

0.10%

3,301,845

814

0.10% Time Deposits 197,180,571

507,023

1.03%

172,994,520

596,885

1.40% Interest Bearing Deposits 399,986,496

582,997

0.58%

357,536,215

675,825

0.77%























Borrowings $ 138,398,143

212,703

0.62%

$ 134,120,845

212,923

0.64%























Interest Bearing Liabilities 538,384,639

795,700

0.59%

491,657,060

888,748

0.73%























Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 217,927,934









$ 215,148,589































Cost of Funds







0.42%









0.51%























Net Interest Margin1



$ 6,874,405

3.38%





$ 6,701,254

3.55% Shareholders Equity $ 77,178,196









$ 74,480,607































1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended











June 30, 2021

Income /





June 30, 2020

Income /







June 30, 2021

Income /





June 30, 2020

Income /







Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield



Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Assets

















































Cash $ 64,848,200

$ 15,170

0.09%

$ 59,558,556

$ 13,001

0.09%



$ 53,767,576

$ 24,002

0.09%

$ 42,238,834

$ 91,238

0.43%





















































Investments (Tax Exempt) 23,292,663

223,691





5,953,752

48,657







23,673,128

451,599





5,247,401

87,069





Investments (Taxable) 103,971,494

479,280





65,890,906

399,846







97,857,510

935,975





58,796,151

789,451





Total Investments 127,264,157

702,971

2.22%

71,844,658

448,503

2.51%



121,530,638

1,387,574

2.30%

64,043,552

876,520

2.75%





















































Total Loans 622,826,541

6,951,964

4.48%

510,763,192

5,521,293

4.35%



615,394,581

13,864,350

4.54%

457,790,870

10,569,579

4.64%





















































Earning Assets 814,938,898

7,670,105

3.78%

642,166,406

5,982,797

3.75%



790,692,795

15,275,926

3.90%

564,073,256

11,537,337

4.11%





















































Assets $ 846,402,419









$ 665,767,229











$ 820,758,422









$ 585,307,453





























































Liabilities

















































Interest Checking $ 34,272,772

10,907

0.13%

$ 23,143,536

13,029

0.23%



$ 29,739,959

$ 26,536

0.18%

$ 22,817,658

30,066

0.26%

Money Market 164,337,737

63,989

0.16%

129,569,263

139,111

0.43%



155,132,593

126,485

0.16%

113,649,817

419,559

0.74%

Savings 4,195,416

1,078

0.10%

2,533,676

703

0.11%



3,751,099

1,892

0.10%

2,457,956

1,802

0.15%

Time Deposits 197,180,571

507,023

1.03%

183,220,441

942,690

2.07%



185,927,578

1,103,908

1.20%

189,372,476

2,040,065

2.17%

Interest Bearing Deposits 399,986,496

582,997

0.58%

338,466,916

1,095,533

1.30%



374,551,229

1,258,821

0.68%

328,297,907

2,491,492

1.53%





















































Borrowings 138,398,143

212,703

0.62%

110,132,851

208,765

0.76%



136,271,310

425,626

0.63%

75,104,477

366,284

0.98%





















































Interest Bearing Liabilities 538,384,639

795,700

0.59%

448,599,767

1,304,298

1.17%



510,822,539

1,684,447

0.66%

403,402,384

2,857,776

1.42%





















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 217,927,934









$ 145,370,721











$ 216,545,940









$ 110,990,006





























































Cost of Funds







0.42%









0.88%











0.47%









1.12%





















































Net Interest Margin1



$ 6,874,405

3.38%





$ 4,678,499

2.93%







$ 13,591,479

3.47%





$ 8,679,562

3.09%

Shareholders Equity $ 77,178,196









$ 66,403,194











$ 75,836,853









$ 65,635,866









ROAA 1.24%









0.92%











1.25%









0.82%









ROAE 13.65%









9.24%











13.55%









7.28%





























































1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Loans held-for-investmenI to Deposits 96.14% 95.51% 100.35% 94.34% 105.31% Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.24% 1.26% 1.28% 1.45% 0.92% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.65% 13.44% 13.43% 14.89% 9.24% Efficiency Ratio 62.38% 67.91% 67.52% 69.22% 67.97% Net Interest Margin1 3.38% 3.55% 3.06% 3.13% 2.93% Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.78% 4.02% 3.64% 3.81% 3.75% Yield on Securities 2.22% 2.34% 2.30% 3.32% 2.51% Yield on Loans 4.48% 4.61% 4.14% 4.10% 4.35% Cost of Funds 0.42% 0.51% 0.63% 0.73% 0.88% Noninterest income to Total Revenue 25.14% 31.46% 46.11% 48.73% 40.91% Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.81 $10.35 $10.09 $9.75 $9.33 Share Price Data









Closing Price $11.98 $10.90 $9.10 $7.20 $7.50 Book Value Multiple 111% 105% 90% 74% 80% Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,305,581 7,307,915 7,283,647 7,233,751 7,238,751 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,306,710 7,295,190 7,252,552 7,234,294 7,238,751 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,354,389 7,334,463 7,312,247 7,277,112 7,267,773 Capital Ratios









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.56% 10.95% 11.20% 11.57% 11.23% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.90% 12.88% 13.21% 14.10% 13.90% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 12.90% 12.88% 13.21% 14.10% 13.90% Total Risk Based Capital ratio 13.86% 13.84% 14.21% 15.17% 14.99% Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.15% 0.41% 0.58% 1.06% 0.77% Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.11% 0.28% 0.41% 0.49% 0.57% Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.15% 0.41% 0.58% 0.76% 0.76% Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $191,000 $64,000 $238,000 $0 $705,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment 0.96% 0.92% 0.99% 1.04% 1.02% Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.15% 1.16% 1.21% 1.32% 1.28%











1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets













SOURCE Freedom Bank of Virginia

