GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Center, a subsidiary of USR Holdings LLC, an intensive outpatient program for mental health and substance abuse treatment, has teamed up with Marin Supply, a clothing brand dedicated to supporting mental health awareness, to launch a limited edition long-sleeve shirt. This exclusive collaboration, featuring a red ribbon symbolizing substance abuse prevention, will be available on the Marin Supply website throughout October in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10th.

The partnership between The Freedom Center and Marin Supply is deeply personal. Both organizations were founded by Quince Orchard High School alumni who have experienced the devastating impact of addiction firsthand. James Scribner, Co-Founder of The Freedom Center, and Greg Sewell, Founder of Marin Supply, lost several mutual friends to the opioid crisis. This shared grief fuels their commitment to raising awareness of the connection between addiction and mental health.

The Freedom Center and Marin Supply Unveil Limited Edition Collaboration for World Mental Health Day

"Addiction is not a moral failing; it's a mental health crisis that needs to be addressed with compassion and care," said James Scribner. "We're proud to partner with Marin Supply to help shift the narrative and provide support to those affected by substance abuse and mental health issues."

Greg Sewell echoed these sentiments, adding, "This collaboration is close to our hearts. It's an opportunity to honor the friends we've lost and support organizations like NAMI that are leading the way in mental health advocacy."

Proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), supporting their mission to provide education, advocacy, and support for those affected by addiction and mental health issues. The limited edition Marin Supply x Freedom Center Long Sleeve Shirt will be available for purchase throughout October on the Marin Supply website.

Learn about addiction treatment and mental health services at TheFreedomCenter.com. For more information and to purchase a shirt, please visit MarinSupply.myshopify.com

