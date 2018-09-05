The Freedom Center, Unique Substance Abuse Treatment Program Opening

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by an increased demand for outpatient addiction treatment services, The Freedom Center is offering a unique form of extended drug, alcohol and mental healthcare not currently available in the area.

Opened on Sept. 4, the new facility in Gaithersburg, MD provides an intensive outpatient program designed for those looking for flexible solutions while minimizing the disruption of daily life. The treatment center's model is based on an individualized approach that focuses on substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Co-founders and childhood friends Corey Hassett, James Scribner and Sam Kesaris have all have been affected by the growing opioid crisis and inspired to give hope to their community who desperately need a new type of treatment program.

"The opening of The Freedom Center is designed to increase access for care in this community," said Hassett. "Our area is in desperate need for extended aftercare focused programs that is essential for addiction recovery."

The purpose of the new program is to offer varies outpatient services typically only found at full-service inpatient treatment centers. The facility specializes in customizing clinically-driven treatments, dual diagnosis recovery, and innovative programs such as neurofeedback, fitness and holistic therapies.

The Freedom Center includes the build-out of some 5,700 square feet of space and is located right off Interstate-270. It will be staffed by an estimated 10 physicians, counselors, volunteers and other addiction and mental health professionals.

The intensive outpatient program is the newest drug treatment program in the greater Washington D.C. area to meet the growing need for substance abuse and mental health services. People interested in learning more about the facility can visit their website TheFreedomCenter.com or call 1 (888) 530-5023.

About The Freedom Center

The Freedom Center is a Maryland-based Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) that heals and provides hope for individuals, families and communities affected by drug and alcohol addiction. The facility specializes in dual diagnosis and holistic therapies, the latter of which is done to correct chemical deficiencies caused by substance abuse. The Freedom Center offers flexible solutions for patients to reclaim their life while still living at home or in the center's sober living program. The Freedom Center is recognized as a licensed substance abuse treatment facility in the state of Maryland, accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information on this facility, go to TheFreedomCenter.com and Facebook page.

Media Contact:



Corey Hassett



202 Perry Pkwy #5, Gaithersburg, MD 20877



+1-240-720-3103



chassett@thefreedomcenter.com

SOURCE The Freedom Center

Related Links

https://www.thefreedomcenter.com

