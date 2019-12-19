The Freedom of Advice: Zoe Financial's Findings on the Value of an Advisor

There are people who, despite their financial accomplishments and success, feel stuck in the 'hard-working' class. For many, fear of seeming incompetent despite their wealth holds them back for asking for advice; ultimately trapping them in a "catch-22" between fear of losing their wealth and fear of advice.

Since our relationship with wealth is so complex, it can be challenging to understand how allowing someone else to provide guidance or the ability to manage the details of our financial lives can yield higher control, freedom, and happiness. In fact, Zoe found research that concludes seeking advice enables individuals to attain higher levels of satisfaction and even achieve better outcomes.

