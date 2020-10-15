The Freedom Tour U.S.A Arrives in Washington D.C. with 1776foreverfree.com

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Grassroots movement has become a National example of freedom. The Freedom Tour U.S.A. rolls into Washington D.C, Saturday, Oct 17, 2020. The event includes a robust celebrity line-up. The event begins at noon at the Washington Monument for a "March on Washington." The walk ends in the Ellipse overlooking the White House in President's Park South for on-stage performances. D.C. is the last stop before the election. It is the final coming-out party for the silent majority. Thousands are expected to attend. The public can participate in the walk with celebrities and congressional leaders. Musical guests include; Bryson Gray, Joy Villa, Young Pharaoh, and Alexandra Lains. Former USMC Sergeant Jessica Jay Dee will emcee the event. Speakers and special guests include; veteran Ricky Taylor, TikTok influencer Bodittle, and television personalities, including Krystal Tini and Karyn Turk.

The Freedom Tour U.S.A Dr. Cordie Williams

The tour has crisscrossed the country from California to Florida with this final stop in D.C. Founded this year, 1776foreverfree.com supports all Americans' constitutional rights and is not beholden to a political party. They welcome members of all parties, every gender, race, religion, or creed. Their mission began when Dr. Cordie Williams, a veteran and holistic doctor, felt the state of California was violating his Constitutional Rights. He was concerned for the future of his children and the rights of so many other Americans. Dr. Cordie took immediate action and grabbed a megaphone, speaking up at protests throughout California. He quickly became known as the #MegaphoneMarine, his viral video capturing 15 million viewers' attention. Those views resulted in a connection that believed in the cause as much as Dr. Cordie did. He gained a business partner in Chris Lippe. Chris, a well-known business owner and San Diego native was equally disturbed by the lack of morals and American ethics that once were a part of the state that he called home. The duo knew the energy was infectious, use their sweat equity and personal funds to launch 1776foreverfree.com, which sponsors The Freedom Tour U.S.A

The march route starts at the Washington Monument at noon, heading to 15th Street SW then onto Constitution and into the Ellipse at President's Park South with the stage set in the SW corner until 3 PM this Saturday, Oct 17, 2020. Come celebrate freedom with 1776foreverfree.com and The Freedom Tour U.S.A

Learn more at www.1776foreverfree.com

Media Contact: Donna Levy, American Creative Group, LLC. Phone: 561-877-1920 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 1776foreverfree.com

Related Links

http://www.1776foreverfree.com

