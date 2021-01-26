The Freedonia Group: Global Brick and Tile Siding Sales Projected to Reach $24 Billion by 2024 Lead by Demand in Asia and Africa

CLEVELAND, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next three years are projected to see the global brick and tile siding market build itself back up as the industry not only rebounds from the coronavirus-driven drag in 2020, but also benefits from higher demand primarily in the Asia/Pacific region and to a lesser extent in the Africa/Mideast region. This is according to leading market research publisher The Freedonia Group in the recent report Global Brick & Tile Siding.

Global demand for brick and tile siding is forecast to rise 1.8% annually through 2024 to 1.9 billion square meters valued at $24.1 billion. Last year the market suffered from weakened global building construction activity due to the pandemic, but the market is expected to rebound by the end of 2021 as the continued distribution of the vaccine causes case numbers to fall, economies to reopen, and building activity returns to normal levels.

The Freedonia Group anticipates that gains in the Asia/Pacific region will be the greatest catalyst for growth. The Asia/Pacific region is expected to account for 71% of global brick and tile siding market gains through 2024.

In addition, The Freedonia Group also expects market gains through 2024 will be supported by:

brick and tile's high durability, aesthetic appeal, availability throughout the world, especially in the aforementioned Asia/Pacific and Africa /Mideast regions

and /Mideast regions rising new home construction, particularly in developing Asia/Pacific and Africa /Mideast countries where the share of homes built with siding is growing

and /Mideast countries where the share of homes built with siding is growing increasing personal incomes, which allow for greater spending on renovation projects such as siding replacement

growth in nonresidential building construction, the post-pandemic recovery of which is expected to be healthy

Recently published by The Freedonia Group, this study, Global Brick & Tile Siding, analyzes the global market for brick and tile siding by region and market. Markets covered in this report are:

residential

nonresidential

Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are presented for brick and tile siding demand in current US dollars (including inflation) and in square meters.

This report is part of a series of studies available on the global siding industry and is targeted at customers with a specific interest in brick and title siding. A broader perspective on competition among various siding products can be found in our comprehensive report Global Siding.

