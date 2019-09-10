The Fremont Company - Warehouse Expansion

ROCKFORD, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAI Harmon Group and The Fremont Company have completed a project on a new warehouse that has expanded The Fremont Company's existing distribution center and has brought new jobs to Rockford, Ohio. The Fremont Company is an Ohio based manufacturer and international distributor of tomato-based sauces with customers spanning more than 60 countries. The Fremont Company first approached Ed Harmon and NAI Harmon Group in late 2017 in regards to increasing their operational capacity. After the design phase in 2018, the construction began on the new warehouse expansion. The facility became fully operational in July 2019.

New warehouse expansion for The Fremont Company

The new structure, which was built by Logan Creek Construction Company, has added 154,000 square feet of space to Fremont's warehouse operations; increasing the size of the Rockford, Ohio distribution center seven-fold to 179,000 square feet. Adding this space has expanded the overall warehousing capabilities and has assisted in creating an efficiently managed supply-chain for The Fremont Company.

This state-of-the-art expansion implements the newest equipment and latest technology; allowing for the automation for most of the loading, packaging, and wrapping process. The Fremont Company is thrilled to have this additional "Class A" warehouse space open to more effectively service it's domestic and international customers.

Media Contact:

NAI Harmon Group

TJ Moynihan

Marketing Director

NAI Harmon Group

(419) 960-4410 ext 318

221456@email4pr.com

https://naiharmon.com

SOURCE NAI Harmon Group