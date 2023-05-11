The French Pavilion increases its presence at the Summer Fancy Food Show

The French Pavilion returns to the Summer Fancy Food show this June 25th- 27th in New York with an increased presence of 50 French companies offering a wide range of gourmet products, With many exhibitors certified "free-from", organic or vegan, the Pavilion has something for everyone.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business France is once again bringing together a dynamic and exciting French Pavilion for the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, with 50 exhibitors under the Taste France brand – 28% more than last year's pavilion.

The 2023 Summer Pavilion showcases the diversity of France's regions, with classic staples such as madeleines from Maison Colibri, Rougié foie gras, and soft cheeses from Fromagerie Delin, and an abundance of spices, oils, salts and condiments to accentuate any meal. With about half sweet and half savory options, the exhibitors provide a balanced offering for all palettes.

France's food innovations will also be front and center, with items such as molecular gastronomy flavor pearls by Christine Le Tennier, or alcohol-free wines from Pierre Chavin. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste exotic products from French overseas territories, such as Tahiti Smoked Tuna and Bora Bora sea salt.

"The 2023 French Pavilion exemplifies the wide range of options from all of France, including our overseas territories", said Jacques Epangue, Business Unit Manager (food & beverages) at Business France North America. "French companies are finely attuned to the needs of American consumers, as demonstrated by the various certifications available: over half of the delegation boasts at least one label -organic, protected designation of origin, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, halal, kosher, sustainably farmed -if not several!"

Find the French pavilion at booth 923 on Level 3

About Taste France

Launched in 2020, Taste France is the label embodying the French gastronomy while promoting the whole agricultural and agri-food downstream ecosystem gathering a diversity of food-service professionals ranging from producers to suppliers. This label reaffirms the founding values of the French food industry: excellence, responsibility, authenticity, sharing and innovation.

www.tastefranceforbusiness.com #TasteFrance @TasteFrance_EN

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

www.businessfrance.fr @businessfrance #BusinessFrance

