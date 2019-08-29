The French Revolution Hits Silicon Valley with Tempted

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Vice President of TourMega and multi-talented French entrepreneur, Mariam Bulin-Diarra has proudly announced the worldwide launch of her all-new travel startup called Tempted. Tempted is the first and only digital travel platform that is entirely dedicated to accommodations and entertainment children-free.

Hotels, Restaurants, Activities & Tours Children-Free

"Tempted is a Travel Tech Startup for adults only, which focuses on children-free vacations in some of the best hotels, resorts and restaurants at some of the top destinations around the world," said Mariam Bulin-Diarra, the Founder and CEO of Tempted, while introducing the newly launched company. According to Mariam, Tempted will offer an endless variety of options ranging from walking-tours in San Francisco to all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and from food and wine tours of Paris to the MMA boot camps in Thailand or even the Ferrari drive test in Italy. "We are very pleased to announce that we have a special section, Pride" dedicated to LGBT travelers, and we are also planning to add cannabis tours to our travel catalogue." The CEO added.

The startup will focus on children-free accommodations and travel experiences to some of the best destinations in the world. Based in San Francisco, the travel startup was launched on July 14th, 2019 and this symbolic launch date is chosen by Mariam to honor the memory of French Revolution, that took place on the same day in 1789. In addition, the startup has already some of the top business partners in the global travel industry. These partners include Booking.com, TripAdvisor, Get Your Guide, Klook, Orbitz. As a partner of Booking.com, travelers have access to 29,156,926 properties, 200 000 travels experiences with Get Your Guide worldwide and flights-hotels package deals with Orbitz. Tempted team is aiming to create more partnerships with some of the leading tour operators and companies around the world such as Airbnb and Uber.

"Actually, in the tourism market most of the platforms are family-oriented, therefore, they do not have dedicated sections or filters allowing to select adult-only accommodations, restaurants and travel experiences," Mariam said, while talking about the current situation in the travel industry. "I was inspired to start this company in San Francisco when I was hosting Airbnb guests from Canada and they didn't have vacations a since their wedding 10 years ago because of their three boys, and all they wanted was to have fun a not to be mom and dad for 10 days." She added.

In a nutshell, Tempted is certainly one of the best travel startups since Airbnb and it is open to people who want to rent their proprieties or rooms and also to hospitality and travel professionals where they can post their services just like Airbnb and Viator.

To find out more about this inspiring Travel Startup for Adults Only, please visit the website at: www.temptedyou.com.

