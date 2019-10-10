The Fresh Market Appoints Dan Portnoy As Chief Merchandising Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, a leading fresh-focused specialty grocer, has appointed Dan Portnoy as Chief Merchandising Officer, reporting to President and CEO Larry Appel.

Dan brings more than 35 years of experience in food retail merchandising and marketing, having been the President and CEO at Kings Super Markets/Balducci's Markets and the Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Winn-Dixie Stores. Dan complements his retail background with a deep knowledge of consumer products goods as well, with prior leadership positions at Cott Corporation, a leading beverage company, and Daymon Worldwide, a private brand development company.

"I believe Dan to be one of the brightest and most creative merchants in the industry," said Larry Appel, Chief Executive Officer at The Fresh Market. "He possesses both a strong understanding of our specialty brand and the business acumen to deliver results. With Dan at the helm of our merchandising team, I am confident that we will achieve our vision of being the premier fresh-focused specialty food retailer."

In addition to serving on the senior leadership team, reporting to Portnoy will be The Fresh Market's merchandising directors, as well as Group Vice President of Merchandise Operations Lance Twitty.

Portnoy received his MBA in Marketing and Consumer Research from Baruch College, and his Bachelor of Science in Finance & Statistics from Babson College. A Boston native, Portnoy will be relocating to Greensboro from Jacksonville, Florida.

About The Fresh Market

Since 1982, The Fresh Market has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

