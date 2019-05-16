The Fresh Market Expands Instacart Partnership To All 161 Stores

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh-focused specialty retailer The Fresh Market announced today that they are making it even more convenient to make everyday eating extraordinary by offering personal shopping and home delivery service through Instacart, a North American leader in online grocery.

"After successfully partnering with Instacart in several of our key markets, we found that our guests appreciated having a convenient option to order the specialty foods they love, delivered to their door when they want them," said Mary Kellmanson, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "As grills are firing up for the start of the summer season, our guests are looking to elevate their grill game with the amazing selection of prime beef we offer. Nothing says happy Father's Day better than having Instacart deliver one of our giant Tomahawk ribeye steaks with some of our fresh-prepared sides like our new blue cheese potato salad, along with corn on the cob. We're thrilled to be able to offer our guests a way to order our premium products direct from Instacart and get them delivered to their home in as fast as an hour."

"We are proud to partner with fresh-focused specialty retailer The Fresh Market to bring their carefully curated products to all of their loyal customers in a new way," said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail Accounts at Instacart. "Now that Instacart is available in all 161 stores, customers can have all the ingredients they need to prepare a memorable meal delivered directly to their door with the same exceptional service they've come to expect from The Fresh Market."

To celebrate the partnership, The Fresh Market is offering guests their first order delivered free (for both new and existing Instacart users) with promotional code TFM1Free. To order, go online at http://delivery.thefreshmarket.com or open the Instacart mobile app, select delivery city and store, add groceries into the Instacart grocery cart, and choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance before checking out. An Instacart personal shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is just $3.99. With an Instacart Express membership for $9.99/month or an annual fee of $99, customers get unlimited, free delivery on all orders over $35.

New customers can open an account at www.Instacart.com . For other FAQs, visit https://www.instacart.com/faq .

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup service bring everyday essentials and fresh groceries to consumers in the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with the most popular national and regional retailers such as Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Wegmans and Sam's Club, among others. The Instacart marketplace offers more than 300 retailers and trusted local grocers that customers love. The company's cutting-edge technology powers some of the world's biggest retail players by supporting their e-commerce marketplace and delivery solutions. Instacart also offers an Express Membership program, giving customers unlimited free delivery from available stores on orders over $35. For more information, please visit www.instacart.com .

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

