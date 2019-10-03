The Fresh Market Holds national Holiday Hiring Event

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is holding a national holiday hiring event for seasonal and part-time team members who may be looking to add some extra jingle to their holiday funds. The event will take place at all 160 store locations on October 18th and 19th between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may apply online at Careers.TheFreshMarket.com and are encouraged to apply prior the event if possible.

"The month leading up to Thanksgiving all the way through to New Years is far and away the busiest time of year for us at The Fresh Market, as we are the go-to destination for holiday entertaining," said Tracy L. Ward, Director of Talent Acquisition at The Fresh Market. "It is also an especially fun time to work in retail and be able to make our guests' holidays a little brighter."

"One of the best perks of working at The Fresh Market is the 20% employee discount we receive," said Arie Phillips, Bakery Manager at The Fresh Market store on North College Avenue in Indianapolis. "I also love working in a warm, and welcoming environment where teamwork is valued."

The Fresh Market hopes to hire team members for positions across the company. While some of them are seasonal, there are also many opportunities for candidates who want to build a career in food retail.

Christine Caldwell has been with The Fresh Market for 24 years. She started on the front-end as a cashier, was promoted to an assistant store manager, then store manager. Christine then was selected as a regional human resources coordinator and this year was promoted to a human resources business partner and most recently regional talent manager.

"What I love most about working at The Fresh Market is the people! Our team members are passionate and I enjoy helping them and being a valuable resource for field leaders," said Christine. "I also love the hospitality in our stores; creating a welcoming and memorable experience for our guests."

