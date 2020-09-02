The Fresh Market, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jim Heaney as Chief Financial Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. ("The Fresh Market," "TFM" or the "Company"), today announced that it has appointed Jim Heaney as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 2, 2020, replacing Oded Shein, who has resigned as CFO. The Fresh Market thanks Mr. Shein for his service as CFO over the last two years and offers him best wishes in his future endeavors.

Mr. Heaney has over 30 years of experience in Finance leadership at some of the most distinguished companies in the world, Disney Cruise Line, Sea World Entertainment, Inc. and Carnival Cruise Line. Most recently, Heaney has served as Chief Financial Officer for Carnival Cruise Line, the world's largest cruise operator for the last 5 years. Prior to that Heaney spent 3 years as CFO for Sea World Entertainment overseeing the company's financial organization. Before that Mr. Heaney spent 17 years at Disney where he played a key leadership role in launching and growing Disney's cruise business. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at Texas Tech University as well as a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Florida.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very excited to welcome Jim to The Fresh Market team," said Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer, "Jim has an exceptional track record in hospitality and finance and is a proven executive with significant experience in operational turnarounds and private equity held businesses."

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make everyday eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

