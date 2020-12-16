The Fresh Market, Inc. Appoints Two Executives To Board Of Directors

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. ("The Fresh Market," "TFM" or the "Company"), has named Heather Berger and Sue Gove as new members of the Board of Directors. The appointments were a result of one open position and a decision to increase the size of the Board from six to seven directors.

The open position resulted from the December 14, 2020 resignation of Itai Wallach, who has served as a director of the Company since January 2017. Mr. Wallach advised the Board that his decision was not due to any disagreement with the Company on matters involving the Company's operations, policies or practices.

"We are very appreciative of Itai's service and guidance on the Board for the last three years. Heather will be a great addition to the Board and will lend her general management and marketing expertise in helping position our company for growth in the future," said Andy Jhawar, Chairman of The Fresh Market.

Ms. Berger joined Apollo Global Management in 2008 and is a Partner in the Client and Product Solutions Group, where she is the Lead Product Specialist for Apollo's global platform. Previously, Ms. Berger worked in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse Securities (USA), where she was responsible for raising institutional capital for private equity funds. Ms. Berger also worked with Capital Z Financial Service Partners, and its affiliate, where she focused on investor relationships and fundraising. Ms. Berger graduated cum laude from Duke University with a BA in Comparative Area Studies and French.

Ms. Gove will serve as an Independent Director and is an international retail senior executive with extensive experience as a CEO, COO and CFO. She is currently President of Excelsior Advisors, LLC and served as a Senior Advisor to Alvarez & Marsal from March 2017 to March 2019. Prior to founding Excelsior Advisors in August 2014, she held numerous positions at Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc., including as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to April 2014. She has held senior level positions with national retailers and consulting firms in the retail sector, and currently serves on the boards of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., IAA, Inc. and Conn's, Inc. Ms. Gove obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas, Austin.

"Sue brings significant experience in leading successful turnarounds in multiple retail organizations and will provide thoughtful guidance to our Board of Directors through her Audit and Governance experience. I am looking forward to her joining our team and lending her expertise and counsel to further our growth and future success," said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty fresh foods retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

CONTACT: Meghan Flynn

336.402.6638

[email protected]

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thefreshmarket.com

