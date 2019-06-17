The Fresh Market Issues Allergen Alert On Undeclared Tree Nuts (Walnuts) In The Fresh Market Four-Count Blondies

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is issuing a voluntary recall of four-count Blondies which may contain undeclared walnuts, a tree nut allergen. The product was sold from the bakery departments with sell-by dates of May 24, 2019 through June 22, 2019 and have a UPC code of 23317100000.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. As of June 17, The Fresh Market has removed all potentially affected product from all of their stores.

"The safety of our guests is of utmost concern. As soon as we were made aware that there was an issue of undeclared walnuts in certain batches of The Fresh Market Blondies, we took immediate action, pulling the product and issuing this notice," said James Ball, Director, Food Safety & Quality Assurance. "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."

Guests who have purchased this product may bring in their receipt or return the product to any The Fresh Market location for a full refund. The Fresh Market Guest Relations Department is available at 866-817-4367 between Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST, to answer any questions.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

