The Fresh Market Named Among Top Five Supermarkets Offering The Best Customer Service

Respondents were asked to rate retailers on the following: friendliness of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

"While The Fresh Market has always put the needs of our guests first, this recognition is especially meaningful amid the precautionary measures grocery stores have had to put in place over the past seven months like face coverings, plexiglass shields and social distancing that can impede interacting with our guests," said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. "During these stressful times, it is more important than ever to offer impeccable guest service and hospitality."

Since January, The Fresh Market's guest insight scores have increased significantly in the areas of team member recognition for providing exceptional service, overall satisfaction, and staff friendliness.

The shopping experience at The Fresh Market is different than that of a conventional grocery store. The stores are about half the size of a typical supermarket, making it easier, faster and a more personable place to shop. There is soft lighting, classical music playing, and helpful team members who often know guests by name.

"The little touches make a big difference, such as greeting our guests with a smile, walking them to an item they are looking for versus pointing, making a recommendation to complement their meal and overall treating them the same as you would for any guest invited into your home," said Potter.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

CONTACT: Meghan Flynn

336.402.6638

[email protected]

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thefreshmarket.com

