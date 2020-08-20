The Fresh Market Takes At Home Dining To The Next Level With The Launch Of Ultimate Dinner Meals

"While these are unprecedented times, our guests still want to treat themselves to a special meal, whether they are celebrating a birthday, anniversary or even a Saturday night dinner socially distanced with some friends," said Dan Portnoy, Chief Merchandising Officer for The Fresh Market. "That is why we are launching The Fresh Market's Ultimate Dinner Meals, which rival the quality of any fine dining restaurant meal. We are kicking it off this week with the Ultimate Steakhouse Dinner Meal featuring our prime grade steaks, premium appetizers and sides, as well as one of our signature desserts, a gourmet fresh fruit tart."

The Ultimate Steakhouse Dinner Meal feeds six and retails for $149.99 ($25 a person) and includes:

Two USDA Prime First-Cut New York Strip Steaks

Two USDA Prime First-Cut Ribeye Steaks

Two USDA Prime Chateaubriand-Cut Filet Mignon Steaks

Two pounds of ready-to-cook seasoned asparagus

Six ready-to-heat loaded twice baked potatoes

One Caprese Platter complete with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil

One, 9" Signature Gourmet Fruit Tart made fresh in store with over one pound of fruit

Cooking and heating instructions are included with the meal, as well as suggested wine pairings.

Guests can order the meals two ways:

1) Curbside Pickup: Scan QR code with a smartphone camera or visit shop.TheFreshMarket.com to have your meal ready in as little as 2 hours.



2) In-Store Pickup: Preorder at TheFreshMarket.com by 2pm to have your meal ready next day.

For those looking for other convenient meal options to get a fresh and delicious dinner on the table or to just simply add some variety to their weekly routine, here are some of The Fresh Market's other meal offerings:

Little Big Meal

Easily feed a family of four for $25 or less with these ready-to-cook weekly meals that include an entrée and sides. On the menu for the remaining two weeks in August:

Fajitas: Choose between chicken or steak, add your favorite sauce and a freshly prepped veggie kit for a delicious dinner in 30 such minutes.

Fish and Chips: Includes Parmesan Cod and French fries plus two more sides and pie for dessert.

Market Meal Kits

The Fresh Market's Market Meal Kits are all-in-one meal solutions for two people that are ready in 20 minutes or less using one skillet for easy clean-up. Each kit features premium, pre-measured, prepped fresh in-store ingredients such as boneless, skinless chicken breasts, succulent shrimp, sirloin beef steaks, Atlantic salmon fillets and fresh veggies. A few of the newest dishes include:

Chicken Pad Thai: The non-GMO chicken breast strips are ready to cook and are served along with fresh vegetables, pre-cooked noodles, and sauce.

Pesto Shrimp Pasta: light, flavorful dish that is ready in 15 minutes or less. Includes freshly prepped zucchini and squash, plus pasta, pesto sauce, and shrimp.

Salsa Verde Pork Chops: hearty Pork Loin Chops along with sauté-ready peppers and onions and cilantro lime rice.

Value and Holiday Meals

To supplement The Fresh Market's increasingly popular holiday meal offerings, the specialty grocer recently also introduced seasonal, value meals for those looking for a high-quality offering that serves more. This month, guests can enjoy a ready-to-cook Seafood Boil that feeds eight for just $7.50/person (total cost is $59.99, a $25.00 savings compared to buying each item individually).

The meal includes everything needed for an old-fashioned low country boil this Labor Day including one of each of the following:

Raw Wild American Shrimp (2 lbs.)

Andouille Sausage (14 oz.)

The Fresh Market Best of the Bay Seasoning Packet

Old Fashioned Apple Pie (9 inch) - The Fresh Market's best-selling apple pie!

And, two of each of the following:

One-Bite Potatoes (24 oz.)

Corn (4 count)

Corn Muffins (6 count)

The Seafood Boil can be ordered in-store or online beginning August 19th and picked up in store from September 4th through 7th.

For more information on The Fresh Market's new Ultimate Steakhouse Dinner or other meal solutions, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com.

