The Fresh Perspective Group Launches to Put People Over Profit in Nonprofit Tech

Putting people over profit and giving profits to the people.

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of The Fresh Perspective Group, a technology services firm founded with a fierce commitment to put nonprofits and their teams' needs above profits. Serving nonprofits across Canada and the United States, this team is more than just another tech partner; they are here to make technology work with efficiency and ease for the nonprofit staff who rely on it every day.

The Fresh Perspective Group

The Fresh Perspective Group simplifies technology to lighten the load on nonprofit teams, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: making the world a better place. For the team at The Fresh Perspective Group, the belief is clear: technology should serve the people who make change happen.

"We've seen the struggles nonprofits face with technology that should empower them but too often holds them back," said Jen Cole, CEO of The Fresh Perspective Group. "At The Fresh Perspective Group, we're changing that. We're here to make nonprofit technology work for the people who use it every day, so they can focus on what they do best."

A Fresh Take on Nonprofit Technology

The Fresh Perspective Group's mission is to make nonprofit work more effective by simplifying technology. With a vision to be the best place to work by putting people first, the company brings a fresh perspective to designing tools that empower staff and serve their mission, without forcing one-size-fits-all solutions.

With a team of nonprofit tech experts who bring decades of experience and a proven track record of solving complex technology challenges, The Fresh Perspective Group delivers more than just solutions — it creates opportunities for nonprofit teams to thrive.

The Approach: People First, Always.

The Fresh Perspective Group operates on a simple yet powerful belief: when people come first, profits follow, and success is inevitable. This people-first approach guides every aspect of the business. From reinvesting a portion of profits in employees and future nonprofit technology projects to providing an in-house counselor and a four-day work week. It's why their clients always come before platform demands or one-size-fits-all solutions. The founding team believes that when people flourish, so does their impact.

The Fresh Perspective Group creates solutions that resonate deeply with the values of the nonprofit sector. Their philosophy is clear: a thriving team leads to thriving clients.

They start by understanding the unique needs of nonprofit staff, who are the real heroes making a difference every day. They reject generic templates and instead tailor their strategies to address each organization's specific challenges, ensuring technology supports rather than hinders their work. Every decision is guided by its impact on people, from designing intuitive tools to crafting flexible services and personalized support plans.

Their services provide exactly what nonprofits need, right when they need it. With offerings like the Rapid Resolve service for urgent problem-solving, the Capacity Building service for long-term growth, and custom solutions for tailored support, every service is designed around the people who use it. The Fresh Perspective Group works hand-in-hand with nonprofits, listening, adapting, and delivering targeted support that frees staff to focus on what matters most — changing the world.

By putting people at the center of every decision, The Fresh Perspective Group is reimagining what it means to be a technology partner for nonprofits — simplifying the complex, driving growth, and empowering teams to excel.

They've Been There. They've Done It. They Can Help.

At the heart of The Fresh Perspective Group is the team — a group of dedicated professionals driven by a shared passion for reshaping nonprofit technology to better serve those who need it most. Together, they bring a combined 162 years of experience working on nonprofit tech projects. They've seen the pitfalls, solved the problems, and know what works.

Leading the team is CEO Jen Cole, a 14-year veteran in nonprofit tech with firsthand knowledge of how to solve the challenges nonprofits face daily. Joining her is Cassandra Grissom, VP of Sales, whose 15 years at Convio, Blackbaud, and Salesforce have shaped her deep understanding of nonprofit needs; Tommy Spann, VP of Technology & Solutions, with 23 years dedicated to navigating the complexities of nonprofit data; Julie Loyd, VP of Services, who's spent over two decades lightening the administrative load for nonprofits; Mandy Kutscheid, VP of People, an expert at finding and nurturing the right talent; and Barbara Bends, VP of Finance and Legal, who brings 18 years of experience leveraging tech to amplify nonprofit impact.

But the leadership team doesn't do it alone. They're backed by nine other founding members, each bringing something unique to the table — a diverse pool of expertise that ensures The Fresh Perspective Group can meet any challenge head-on, delivering smart, tailored solutions that help nonprofits not just survive, but thrive.

Ready for a fresh perspective? Visit freshperspectivegroup.com or reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact:

Marthe Rana

737-289-0617

[email protected]

SOURCE The Fresh Perspective Group