Fresh Pet Food Market in US: About this market

Fresh pet foods comprise raw or refrigerated foods, including fresh vegetables, fruit components. supplements and meats as well as bones. The shelf life of fresh pet foods is lesser than that of processed pet foods. This fresh pet food market in US analysis considers sales from dog food, cat food, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of fresh pet food market in US in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the dog food segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of dogs will play a significant role in the dog food segment to maintain its market position. Also, our fresh pet food market in US report also looks at factors such as dog food. However, lower shelf life compared with processed pet foods, health issues in humans due to pets, stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the fresh pet food market in US over the forecast period. Read the full report:

Fresh Pet Food Market in US: Overview

Rising adoption of customized fresh pet foods

Pet owners always prefer pet foods that provide maximum benefits. Owing to this, there is a growing preference for personalized food products for pets. The intake of personalized fresh pet foods offers many benefits such as healthy skin and coat, ideal body conditions, joint health and mobility, brain development, and an active lifestyle. The weight of a pet can also contribute to different health factors. Hence, personalized foods can help in maintaining an ideal body weight for pets. This demand for customized fresh pet foods will lead to the expansion of the fresh pet food market in US at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for human-grade fresh pet foods

Pet owners prefer pet foods that comprise high-quality ingredients owing to their health benefits. Human-grade pet foods include high-quality ingredients, which are mostly considered fresh. Human-grade pet foods enable better digestion. contain no additives. and offer strong immunity to pets. Treating pets like family is popular among the pet owners in the US. Such pet owners prefer human-grade pet foods. The increasing level of humanization of pets may also fuel the adoption of human-grade pet foods among pet owners. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the fresh pet food market in US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh pet food in US manufacturers, that include Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, NomNomNow Inc., The Farmer's Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC.

Also, the fresh pet food market in US includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

