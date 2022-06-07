SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reshoring Institute together with Supply Chain Management Review and Peerless Media announce the introduction of a new videocast hosted by Rosemary Coates. The new show, called "The Frictionless Supply Chain," will feature interviews with leaders in supply chain management. https://www.scmr.com/podcast/welcome_to_frictionless_a_new_podcast_hosted_by_rosemary_coates

The Frictionless Supply Chain Podcast

"This is an exciting new podcast," said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute and host of the new program. "We will focus on women leaders, although not exclusively. We will also emphasize global supply chains and how geopolitics and regional economics affect the flow of goods around the world."

Record numbers of college students at the undergraduate and graduate levels have majored in supply chain management and will be entering this well-paid, growing area of business after graduation. Universities around the world have developed new programs and majors in this fast-growing field. Businesses are recognizing supply chain management as the pathway to efficient operations and strategic advantage. These companies are adding executive-level supply chain jobs to their organizations. According to a Gartner survey, women now comprise 41% of the supply chain workforce and over 50% of the college students majoring in this function.

"Women in supply chain management is going to be an important area of focus for the Frictionless podcast, and I'm looking forward to hearing from more women leaders. At a number of the events we've been to recently, we've noticed more women who are in leadership roles as presenters. We are the Frictionless podcast will highlight these senior leaders," said Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director at Supply Chain Management Review.

There is no shortage of topics in global supply chains currently. With the global pandemic, the lockdowns in China, and the war in Ukraine, supply chains are being disrupted worldwide and may continue to be chaotic for many months to come.

"Making supply chains frictionless is no easy task," said Coates. "We intend to interview supply chain leaders who can help us understand how."

The Frictionless Supply Chain podcast is available to download on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts, or you can watch the videocast on the Reshoring Institute channel on YouTube.

Rosemary Coates is the Founder and Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute, a non-profit and non-partisan organization helping companies bring manufacturing back.

