The Fried Chickin' Sandwich Goes Plant-Based This Summer At Veggie Grill

Alongside the sandwich, Veggie Grill is also offering a key lime cheesecake for a zesty summertime dessert. The tangy lime cake is topped with a layer of key lime cheesecake and lime zest.

"We believe our plant-based Crispy Buffalo Chickin' Sandwich rivals any other fried chicken sandwich offered on the market," said T.K. Pillan, founder and executive chairman, Veggie Grill. "All our menu items at Veggie Grill are meant to be familiar and delicious, for those that are embracing their conscious food journey and to showcase just how good plant-based food is today."

As more American's and people all over the world experiment and adopt a plant-based diet, Veggie Grill continues to offer satisfying menu items that fulfill the cravings that people might otherwise be missing in their pursuit of more responsible eating. The restaurant has introduced many other classics to its menu in the last year, such as the The Chili Dog Plate, Reuben on Rye, and the Deli Sub.

Veggie Grill crafts food that is good for our lives and our future, and is free of animal products, antibiotics and hormones. The company's mission is to bring 100% plant-based goodness to the world.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill, the largest vegan chain in the U.S, has disrupted the restaurant landscape by satisfying, empowering, and fulfilling guests with 100% plant-based food that is flavorful and innovative, while also being familiar and accessible. The leading plant-based restaurant group in the United States, Veggie Grill, has 29 locations in California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington. The menu provides a balance of Vegan American Classics evolved.

Created by the team at Veggie Grill, the company recently opened Stand-Up Burgers, the 100 percent plant-based fast-casual restaurant serving up indulgently bold burgers, fries and shakes. First locations are open in Berkeley, CA and Chicago. The company also introduced their ghost kitchen concept, Más Veggie Vegan Taqueria, which operates out of all Veggie Grill locations, concentrating on craveable, convenient, 100% vegan Mexican food.

