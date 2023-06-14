The Friendly Humans at Yonder Travel Insurance Explain How to Read a Travel Insurance Policy

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pickup rate and need for travel insurance has increased dramatically post-COVID, most travelers don't have a good understanding of what exactly they're buying when they opt to purchase travel insurance for their trip.

Enter the friendly humans at Yonder Travel Insurance ! Yonder is a travel insurance comparison site dedicated to helping travelers understand what travel insurance is and what policy meets their needs best at an affordable price point. We asked our friendly humans to see what advice they would have for a newbie to read a travel insurance policy certificate of insurance with ease.

First, review the "summary of coverage" or "schedule of benefits". This is usually found within the first few pages of a certificate of insurance and provides an easy-to-understand table of what benefits are included with the policy and what the limits would be for each person covered by the policy.

Next, search the policy for the list of covered trip cancellation and trip interruption events. This is a list of events covered if you have to cancel or return home early from your trip. Common trip cancellation events include if you or a family member were to become ill/injured, your flight is delayed or canceled for a number of hours due to weather or mechanical problems, there's a natural disaster at your home or destination, etc..

"One of the main reasons travelers opt for travel insurance is to protect 100% of their nonrefundable trip expenses if they suddenly had to cancel their trip," says Terry Boynton, president and co-founder of Yonder. "Our team of friendly humans are trained to ask what concerns travelers have regarding their trip. They assist with quotes to ensure the traveler is unbiasedly referred to a policy that covers those needs at a price point they're comfortable with."

Finally, be sure to read the list of exclusions and don't just assume everything is going to be covered! Common exclusions include pre-existing conditions, civil war/political unrest and pandemic-related entry requirements.

"For extra flexibility, purchase travel insurance within 1-14 days from your initial trip deposit date to be able to acquire specific waivers such as a Pre-Existing Condition Waiver or more flexible riders such as Cancel for Any Reason," says Boynton.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

