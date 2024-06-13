THE FRIENDS™ EXPERIENCE TO DEBUT LAS VEGAS FLAGSHIP AT MGM GRAND LATER THIS YEAR

Hellooo Mrs. Ross! Well, hellooo Mr. Rachel!

Iconic TV Show FRIENDS™ Comes to Life on The Strip with Interactive Set Recreations, Memorabilia, and Photo Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Could we BE any more excited?! Later this year, The FRIENDS™ Experience will debut its West Coast flagship location in Las Vegas at MGM Grand. Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, "The One in Vegas" transports guests into the world of FRIENDS allowing fans to explore the show's iconic moments, behind-the-scenes content and photo opportunities within life-sized set recreations. Fans can become part of Ross and Rachel's iconic Las Vegas wedding scene bursting out into the chapel's lobby, kick back in Monica's apartment, or even dance around the legendary fountain featured in the opening credits.

The FRIENDS Experience Coming to MGM Grand in Las Vegas this year.

Following The FRIENDS™ Experience's smash successes in more than 24 global cities and eight international countries including active locations in Boston and the first-ever flagship in New York City, along with the recently announced London flagship opening later this summer, "The One in Vegas" will launch as a part of the show's 30th anniversary year-long celebration.

"The global success of The FRIENDS™ Experience has been nothing short of phenomenal," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. "We've seen fans from all over the world embrace the chance to relive their favorite moments and connect with the show in a whole new way. With Las Vegas premiering as the West Coast flagship in our global lineup of destinations, there's even more to look forward to as we continue celebrating the 30th anniversary of FRIENDS."

"Las Vegas is the perfect destination to debut The FRIENDS Experience's second U.S. flagship location," said Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions. "Not only does the city attract millions of FRIENDS fans every year, but Las Vegas plays an integral role in the series featuring some of the show's most iconic and hilarious moments. Bringing The FRIENDS™ Experience to the MGM Grand, two giants of the entertainment world, creates an enjoyable experience that we know fans will love."

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Vegas will be a must-visit destination for fans of all ages. Voted as one of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Best New Attractions and included in CNN's 12 Best Immersive Experiences around the world, The FRIENDS™ Experience features several nostalgia-packed rooms and activations. Fans can also get a peek behind-the-scenes and learn about the show's production, costume design and more. An onsite FRIENDS™ retail store featuring exclusive products will also be open at MGM Grand to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

Michael Neubecker, MGM Grand's President & COO, said, "Las Vegas is home to some of the most incredible entertainment and immersive experiences in the world, with MGM Grand at the epicenter of it all. Given FRIENDS' wide appeal domestically and internationally, we are excited to be the long-term West Coast home to this experience that will resonate with so many of our visitors, transporting them to the iconic settings inspired by the show."

To prepare for The FRIENDS™ Experience in Vegas, fans can own the complete series on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD. FRIENDS: The Complete Series will also release in 4K Ultra HD on September 24, 2024. Pre-order your copy today.

As FRIENDS™ marks its 30th anniversary, the beloved TV series continues to hold an enduring place in popular culture and hearts worldwide. With its witty humor, relatable characters, and memorable catchphrases, FRIENDS™ transcends generations with its universal appeal, making it a classic that continues to bring joy and laughter to fans around the world. Whether you're reliving classic moments with friends or introducing new fans to the magic of FRIENDS™, the new attraction promises something for everyone.

The FRIENDS™ Experience will be located within The District at MGM Grand adjacent to the Grand Garden Arena. Fans are invited to visit www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Vegas to sign up for the waitlist and receive exclusive access to opening and ticket on-sale dates, contests and more.

About Original X Productions

Original X Productions is a leader in creating and operating live events and immersive location-based entertainment worldwide. Focused on creating unforgettable experiences, OGX transforms how audiences connect with their favorite entertainment properties. OGX has entertained over 2 million guests with its standout attractions, including The FRIENDS™ Experience, The Office Experience, and Harry Potter™: Magic at Play. This year marks the 5th anniversary of The FRIENDS™ Experience, which has traveled to 24 locations across eight countries and has permanent locations in New York, with upcoming expansions in London and Las Vegas. In an innovative new venture, OGX has partnered with Hershey to develop an original experience that will showcase OGX's storytelling capability and creative approach in the location-based entertainment industry, which will debut in the Fall of 2024.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About FRIENDS™

Nearly 30 years after its debut in 1994, FRIENDS remains one of television's most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services such as HBO Max, and it continues to be a smash hit worldwide. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, FRIENDS not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy Series but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, FRIENDS follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). FRIENDS was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

FRIENDS™ and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

SOURCE Original X Productions