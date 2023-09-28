The Friends of the Blue Hills Executive Director Judy Lehrer Jacobs is Stepping Down

MILTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friends of the Blue Hills, a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation and preservation of the Blue Hills Reservation, today announced that Judy Lehrer Jacobs, their esteemed Executive Director, will move on after an incredible 19 years of dedicated service. Judy will continue to devote her professional pursuits to the stewardship of the natural world.

Under Judy's visionary leadership, the Friends of the Blue Hills has experienced unprecedented growth, evolving from a grassroots movement with a handful of members to a thriving community of nearly 2,000 dedicated supporters and volunteers. Beyond the remarkable numerical achievements, Judy has instilled a culture of integrity, trust, stewardship, and community that stands as a beacon of excellence for non-profit organizations throughout the Commonwealth.

Reflecting on her tenure, Judy Lehrer Jacobs expressed her gratitude, saying, "It has been an incredible privilege to lead the Friends of the Blue Hills for nearly two decades. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I have no doubt that the organization will continue to flourish under new leadership."

Board President Matt Panucci also shared his sentiments, stating, "Judy's passion and dedication have been instrumental in the growth and success of our organization. Her vision has laid a strong foundation, and we are committed to building upon it as we move forward."

To ensure a smooth transition, the Board of Directors has initiated a Leadership Transition Plan. Melissa Nelson, Manager of Stewardship and Special Events, will serve as Interim Executive Director during this period, bringing a wealth of experience and dedication to the role.

The Friends of the Blue Hills is actively seeking a new Executive Director to lead the organization into the future. LJN Advisory, a search firm that specializes in partnering with small nonprofits through leadership transitions, has been engaged in this pursuit. The search will commence and the Position Profile will be posted on the organization's website in early October. Requests for information and updates about the position can be directed to [email protected].

In closing, Matt emphasized, "The Friends of the Blue Hills remains stronger than ever, with solid financials, a growing membership, impactful programs, a dedicated staff, and a world-class Board. We are excited about the future and invite all our supporters to join us in celebrating Judy's extraordinary journey and the exciting path that lies ahead."

The Friends of the Blue Hills will host an Annual Celebration on October 19th. The event will serve as an opportunity for the community to come together and recognize Judy's remarkable legacy.

For more information about the Friends of the Blue Hills and their Annual Celebration, please visit friendsofthebluehills.org.

**About Friends of the Blue Hills:**

The Friends of the Blue Hills is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of the Blue Hills Reservation, a natural gem located just south of Boston, Massachusetts. With a focus on conservation, education, and community engagement, the Friends of the Blue Hills works tirelessly to ensure the long-term vitality of this beautiful and ecologically significant area. To learn more, visit friendsofthebluehills.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

