The Friends of Zion Museum Launches Extensive Campaign Welcoming the Opening of the New US Embassy in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14th, 2018, the United States will officially open their new Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. Since President Donald J. Trump historically recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, supporters of Israel started planning celebratory events. The Friends of Zion Museum has launched an extensive campaign commemorating President Trump and the State of Israel with 150 Billboards buses. Its previous campaigns have included welcoming President Trump and Vice President Pence when they each visited the State of Israel, with similar extensive initiatives.

Friends of Zion around the world, celebrate the dedication of US Embassy in Jerusalem

The Friends of Zion Museum and Heritage Center will be holding a gala dinner celebrating the historic move. The event will feature Secretary Steven Mnuchin, United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Special Representative for International Negotiations, and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The Friends of Zion has previously presented the Friends of Zion Award, which is given to world leaders whom have gone "above and beyond" for the State of Israel. Previous FOZ Award recipients have included: 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump, 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, and most recently, 50th President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales. Friends of Zion is giving its award to all world leaders who move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has 40 million members globally. It is building Israel's first Christians Zionist Communication center, research institute, think tank and Ambassador Institute to educate Christian Zionists supports worldwide.

Dr. Mike Evans is the Founder of the Friends of Zion Museum and a #1 New York Times bestseller with 83 published books.

Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street, Jerusalem. A reservation is recommended for museum visits. Website: www.fozmuseum.com, email: reservations@fozhc.com , or phone: +972-2-532-9400.

SOURCE Friends of Zion Museum

